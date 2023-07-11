SlingShot and Pinch Strategy

Scalping, Mean reversion or Position trading strategy

Get into an established trend on a pullback in the market.

Use the Pinch in the indicator for profit taking.

Use the Pinch as a mean reversion strategy, scalping back to a moving average line. 


Input Parameters

  • Fast Sling Shot configuration.
  • Slow Sling Shot configuration.
  • Dual Sling Shot configuration.
  • Price line configuration.
  • Trigger zones or levels.

Example of Sling Shot trade idea:

  • Price line sets the mood, below the baseline level (50) we look for selling opportunities.
  • Fast line, Slow line or both (Dual) indicate a pullback to the opposite extreme level, provided the price line remain below 50. 
  • Improve your results by trading in the direction of the prevailing trend.

 Example of Pinch trade idea:

  • All three bands pinch together at the set pinch level.
  • Mean reversion type trade idea.
  • Trade back to a 20 or 50 EMA for a scalp.

  • Use the pinch setting to take profit or partial close on your sling shot entries.
  • Use prior lows, highs as profit targets.











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Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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