MA HighLow

The EA is based on price crossing the High or Low of a Moving Average.

Advance Fractal profit taking method.

Advance stop management option based on explosive candles (Big Candles).

Loss recovery system making recovery of losses easier. 

Configured the EA to match your trading style. Scalping, Swing Trading or Trend Trading.

  • Three custom trailing stop options.
  • Explosive candle stop management with partial closure.
  • Advance fractal partial close profit taking 
  • Two indicator filters
  • Time filter with two trading session and day selection.

Below are some of the inputs options.

Input parameters

  1. Basket Take Profit (pips) - EA will close all open trades once the collective target pips is reached.
  2. Basket Take Profit ($$) - EA will close all trades once the collective dollar amount in profit is reached.
  3. Stop Loss - Set a fixed Stop Loss.
  4. Custom Stop Loss Mode - There are 3 Custom stop loss options
    1. MA High/Low - Stop will trail Price based on the Entry MA setting. For a Buy position the stop will follow below the Low moving average and above the High moving average for a sell plus selected buffer.
    2. Last Swing High/Low - Stop will trail price behind the pre selected candle and candle buffer to form the swing low in that range.
    3. Moving Average - Stop will follow price via the selected moving average setting.
  5. Custom Stop Loss Buffer - Buffer/Padding between stop and stop loss setting.
  6. Swing Candles Back - Number of candles back from price you want the custom stop to be monitored.
  7. Swing Time Frame - The time frame you want the custom stop to be monitored.
  8. Basket Stop Loss (pips) - EA will close all open trades once the collective stop loss pips is reached.
  9. Basket Stop Loss ($$) - EA will close all trades once the collective dollar amount in loss is reached.
  10. Trailing Stop (pips) - Standard trailing stop option.
  11. MA1 - Moving Average (Entry) - Default set to 25SMA. Buy above High of 25SMA and Sell below the Low of 25SMA.
  12. MA2 - Moving Average (Filter) - Option to set a Moving Average filter which will only open a buy position if price is above the MA and only a sell if price is below the MA if all other entry criteria is met.
  13. MA3 - Moving Average (SL) - Option to set a different moving average stop loss than the Entry MA remember to change the the custom stop loss to moving average.
  14. RSI (Filter) - Option to use the RSI as a filter. Note the RSI can have a buy or sell zone created to reduce flat market trading by increasing the levels from 0 to for example 45 and 55 respectively with in the range of 45 and 55 no trade will be placed only on the breakout above or below.
Once purchased, Email me for access to the full booklet describing each operation with screenshots, preset files of tested data and current live account set files can be provided of the EA for better understanding.
Past results are not indicative of future earnings. Trading is not for everyone, make sure you fully understand the risks.
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Does your trading consist of Multiple EA's, Multiple time frames an no clear indication of how each individual strategy or time frame is performing, then this indicator will help. Assign the EA Magic number to this indicator and track it's performance on the chart by selecting on chart the period, today, week, month year or all history to view. Easy visual colour changing header to display the performance of the EA for the respective periods.    Minimize the panel to reduce chart clutter. Add yo
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Run the script with your selected timeframe and template to apply it to all the symbols available in your Market Watch window. Select the symbols you wish to trade from your Market Watch window. Run the script on any one chart with your selected time frame and template. Press "OK" and all your selected symbols will load with the selected timeframe and template.
SlingShot and Pinch Strategy MT4
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4 (1)
Indicators
Scalping, Mean reversion or Position trading strategy Get into an established trend on a pullback in the market. Use the Pinch in the indicator for profit taking. Use the Pinch as a mean reversion strategy, scalping back to a moving average line.  Input Parameters Fast Sling Shot   configuration. Slow Sling Shot   configuration. Dual Sling Shot configuration. Price line configuration. Trigger zones or levels. Example   of Sling Shot trade idea: Price line sets the mood, below the baseline leve
SlingShot and Pinch Strategy
Johannes Schoeman
Indicators
Scalping, Mean reversion or Position trading strategy Get into an established trend on a pullback in the market. Use the Pinch in the indicator for profit taking. Use the Pinch as a mean reversion strategy, scalping back to a moving average line.  Input Parameters Fast Sling Shot configuration. Slow Sling Shot configuration. Dual Sling Shot configuration. Price line configuration. Trigger zones or levels. Example of Sling Shot trade idea: Price line sets the mood, below the baseline level (50)
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This indicator displays the open and closing price for the selected number of days. Easily identify market open and close Gaps. Select the Day icon to show the open and closing price line. Select the Time icon to show the open and closing hours. Indices and stocks are not a 24hour market as shown on MT5 charts, they open and close at specific times. Marketplace Time Zone Trading Hours New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) EDT 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Nasdaq Stock Market EDT 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Multi Range Breakout
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Experts
Trade multiple time range breakouts. This EA offers up to 5 different time range zones all individually customizable. Bracket one candle or a whole range of candles. Enable all five ranges or just one. Each range have individual stop loss, break even or take profit options. Select the number of historical breakout zones to display on the chart. Each breakout zone indicates the number of pips in the range. Customise each range label in the EA, this will be displayed in the comments section of th
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