Multi Range Breakout

Trade multiple time range breakouts.



This EA offers up to 5 different time range zones all individually customizable.

Bracket one candle or a whole range of candles.

Enable all five ranges or just one.

Each range have individual stop loss, break even or take profit options.

Select the number of historical breakout zones to display on the chart.

Each breakout zone indicates the number of pips in the range.

Customise each range label in the EA, this will be displayed in the comments section of the Terminal.

Fixed or Percentage Risk.

EA Panel



General display

shows all trade details, risk exposure, floating profit, account risk, open trades.

Each range that is enabled will have the range input data displayed so you know exactly what the settings are.

Statistics tab let you monitor the performance of each range settings in the EA on the display panel.

Set the start date in the EA as the monitoring date.



















