AutoBuy

AutoBuy - is a script place pending buy stop orders with automatic calculation of the volume (number of shares) depending on the risk of money on the deal.

Inputs:

Risk - number in USD of money put on the trade.
BuyHighStep - the number of USD, a step up from the rates High of the current candle (bar) stock up to buy. Minimum value is 0.01
StopLossStep - the number in USD, the step from the price of the buy stop order down to close the deal at a loss. The minimum value of 0.10 
TakeProfitStep - the number in USD, the step from the price of the buy stop order up to close trades in profit. The minimum value is 0 - means that Take Profit is not installed.

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