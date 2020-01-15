Rise or fall volumes free

This is an adviser that analyzes the volumes inside the last closed bar and trades based on these volumes. It can more accurately predict the behavior of large players in the market, as it determines the volume to buy or sell not by the bar on the current time frame, but by the bars of the lower time frames inside the bar (candle) of the current time frame. In the settings, you can make different ways to determine the volume for growth, or for falling. Unlike the pro version, the free version has some limitations (fewer settings, no trailing stop, lot no more than 0.1). But drawing volumes of small timeframes inside the bar is also in this version. It is recommended to use timeframes from M15 to D1, less is not desirable, since volumes are being determined on small timeframes.

Input parameters

