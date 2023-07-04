GA Bollinger Bands

5
Introducing the "Guardian Angel System" - Your Ultimate Trading Protector!

Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Guardian Angel System - a comprehensive and powerful Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience and safeguard your investments. Let's explore the remarkable features that make the Guardian Angel System a game-changer in the world of trading:

Precise Trade Execution:
The Guardian Angel System incorporates a sophisticated Spread Filter, allowing you to set a maximum spread limit of up to 10 pips. Say goodbye to execution delays and unfavorable market conditions. Your trades will execute seamlessly, even in turbulent markets.

Strategic Entry Points:
With advanced RSI (Relative Strength Index) settings, the Guardian Angel System helps you identify optimal entry points with precision. Set the RSI period to 14 and choose the applied price that suits your strategy. Take advantage of the predefined RSI buy and sell levels at 70 and 30, respectively, and capture market trends at the perfect moments.

Optimized Profit and Risk Management:
Maximize your profits and minimize your losses with efficient Out Settings. The Guardian Angel System allows you to set your Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels. Customize your TP at 200 pips and SL at 100 pips to ensure a balanced risk-reward ratio.

Intelligent Money Management:
The Guardian Angel System takes care of your position sizing and risk management. Choose your preferred Lot Type and let the system handle your position sizing efficiently. Start with a confident lot size of 0.01 or customize it to match your risk appetite. Your capital is protected while optimizing your potential returns.

Risk Control and Martingale Strategy:
Tailor your risk exposure with Margin Risk Settings. Safeguard your capital by selecting your desired risk percentage. Additionally, the Guardian Angel System offers Martingale Settings, enabling you to adjust your initial lot size, set a multiple for progressive trades, and cap the maximum allowed lot size. Maintain control and responsible risk management throughout your trading journey.

Dynamic Trade Management:
Stay agile in the market with the Trailing Stop feature. Enable the Trailing Stop to lock in profits as the market moves in your favor. Customize your Trailing Stop distance and step size to adapt to changing market conditions and optimize your trade management.

Protect Your Gains:
The Guardian Angel System includes Break Even Settings, ensuring that your gains are protected. Activate the Break Even feature to move your stop loss to the entry point once you achieve a predefined profit level. This way, you can secure your gains and minimize risk while still allowing your trades to flourish.

Comprehensive Trade Tracking:
The Guardian Angel System utilizes a unique Magic Number (1111) to effortlessly manage and track your trades. Enjoy organized and stress-free trading, knowing that your positions are properly monitored and controlled.

Elevate Your Trading Experience:
With the Guardian Angel System, you'll have a powerful ally by your side, enabling you to navigate the markets with confidence and precision. Take advantage of its advanced features, optimized strategies, and risk management tools to achieve your trading goals and unlock your full potential.

Discover the power of the Guardian Angel System today and experience a new level of trading excellence!
Reviews 2
Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2026.04.13 02:58 
 

Fantastic EA! Spent time optimizing settings and finally found the perfect configuration for XAUUSD H1. Profits are coming in. Many thanks to the developer!

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Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2026.04.13 02:58 
 

Fantastic EA! Spent time optimizing settings and finally found the perfect configuration for XAUUSD H1. Profits are coming in. Many thanks to the developer!

Osama Echchakery
21192
Reply from developer Osama Echchakery 2026.04.13 03:00
Thanx for the review Nezo
new millionaire
88
new millionaire 2024.08.06 11:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Osama Echchakery
21192
Reply from developer Osama Echchakery 2025.03.02 04:23
thanx for the stars <
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