DualGrid MT4

DualGrid Expert Advisor

DualGrid is a multi-strategy grid Expert Advisor designed to provide flexible risk control, advanced grid logic, and carefully tested execution behavior. The EA integrates two independent trading strategies, each developed with a distinct approach to market interaction, allowing traders to adapt the EA to different risk preferences and trading conditions.





Strategy Architecture

EA One – Delayed Grid (Configurable Martingale)

The first strategy is a delayed grid system that offers full control over martingale usage. Traders can enable or completely disable martingale directly from the inputs. By setting the input “Lots Multiply EA One” to 1, the strategy automatically converts into a pure grid system without martingale. This makes DualGrid one of the few EAs where martingale behavior can be fully neutralized through a single input, offering increased flexibility for conservative trading approaches. In the inputs, you can enable or disable live trading for Buy or Sell individually. For example, if Buy is set to "true" and Sell to "false", the EA will open Buy trades only and no Sell positions.

EA Two – Super Delayed Grid (Fixed Martingale Logic)

The second strategy is a super delayed grid that operates with an internal martingale logic that cannot be modified from the input side. This strategy is intentionally designed to be more aggressive and was refined through extensive testing, optimization, and parameter adjustments. During internal tests and historical simulations, this strategy demonstrated stable behavior with controlled drawdown characteristics across various market conditions. In the inputs, you can enable or disable live trading for Buy or Sell individually. For example, if Buy is set to true and Sell to false, the EA will open Buy trades only and no Sell positions.





Backtesting & Live Trading Logic

To comply with MQL5 verification requirements, if both strategies are disabled during backtesting, the EA will automatically activate one strategy to prevent the system from flagging the EA as non-functional.

On live accounts, traders are free to disable both strategies if desired. In such cases, no trades will be executed. However, it is not recommended to run both strategies simultaneously on live accounts, as this may result in a high number of concurrent operations that could overwhelm the account.





Timeframe & Market Behavior

DualGrid can be backtested on timeframes ranging from M10 to M30, with M30 being the recommended timeframe for both backtesting and live trading. The EA applies strict filtering logic to reduce market noise, which may result in fewer trades per day or periods with no trades at all. This behavior is intentional and reflects the EA’s cautious execution model rather than any malfunction.



Backtest Compatibility If any issues occur during backtesting: Use MetaQuotes Demo

Run tests with 100% real ticks This EA was highly optimized, and depending on the selected timeframe and backtesting conditions, some modes may experience losses. Overall drawdown remains controlled and consistent with live signal behavior. The final parameters were validated through live execution over an extended period, with performance outcomes influenced by risk settings and lot size selection. The winning rate in live trading account is not 100% guaranteed.

Broker Compatibility Note DualGrid is not compatible with Exness.





Risk & Lot Management Features

Lots Per Balance Function: Allows automatic lot size scaling based on account growth and user-defined balance thresholds.

Auto Lot Risk Control: Traders can choose between automatic risk-based lot sizing or fully manual lot size control.

Manual Lot Mode: Auto lot can be disabled entirely, allowing the EA to trade strictly with a fixed lot size.





Customization

Chart theme and color customization

Independent control of both strategies

Flexible risk and lot sizing configuration





Summary

DualGrid is designed for traders who value adaptability, disciplined execution, and structured grid logic. With its dual-strategy framework, configurable martingale control, and careful market filtering, the EA focuses on stability and controlled exposure rather than aggressive over-trading.