FXbot mt4

5

This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode.

It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size.

You can use any timeframe.


Features

  • spread protection
  • slippage protection
  • no grid
  • no martingale
  • a small SL for every trade


Settings

  • TradingMode
    • Aggressive – Pending orders can be moved for the purpose to open trade.
    • Standart – Pending order will be canceled when the market will change the prime direction.
    • OnlyBest – Pending order will be canceled when the market changes direction or loses power.
  • Restriction
    • MultiTrading - More trades in both directions are allowed.
    • OnePlusOne – Only one trade in every direction.
    • OnlyOne - Only one trade in the market.
  • MaxTrades - maximum number of open trades
  • Distance - Distance of pending orders from the price.
  • Sensitivity - Sensitivity of indicator. Higher sensitivity = fewer trades.
  • MaxSpread – maximum size of spread.
  • MaxSlippage – maximum size of slippage.
  • Lot - Size of value.
  • Autolot - automatic Lot setup by account balance size
  • Risk - Automatic volume calculation by account size and the size SL.
  • TP - Take Profit.
  • SL - Stop Loss.
  • SLBE - Moves SL to the open price.
  • TrailingStart - Start trailing SL in this profit.
  • TrailingDis - Trailing SL in this distance.
  • TrailingStep - Step of the trailing SL.
  • CloseOrderSec -  closes the trade after a specified number of seconds.
  • PanelYpos - The info panel position on the Y axis.
  • Magic - Unique number of the EA.
  • comment - A comment for trades.


Reviews 1
9004720
74
9004720 2018.10.15 02:54 
 

Hello, which platform do you use better?

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9004720 2018.10.15 02:54 
 

Hello, which platform do you use better?

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