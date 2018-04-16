This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode.

It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size.

You can use any timeframe.





Features

spread protection

slippage protection

no grid

no martingale

a small SL for every trade





Settings

TradingMode

Aggressive – Pending orders can be moved for the purpose to open trade.

– Pending orders can be moved for the purpose to open trade.

Standart – Pending order will be canceled when the market will change the prime direction.

– Pending order will be canceled when the market will change the prime direction.

OnlyBest – Pending order will be canceled when the market changes direction or loses power.

– Pending order will be canceled when the market changes direction or loses power. Restriction

MultiTrading - More trades in both directions are allowed.

- More trades in both directions are allowed.

OnePlusOne – Only one trade in every direction.

– Only one trade in every direction.

OnlyOne - Only one trade in the market.

- Only one trade in the market. MaxTrades - maximum number of open trades

- Distance - Distance of pending orders from the price.

- Distance of pending orders from the price. Sensitivity - Sensitivity of indicator. Higher sensitivity = fewer trades.

- Sensitivity of indicator. Higher sensitivity = fewer trades. MaxSpread – maximum size of spread.

– maximum size of spread. MaxSlippage – maximum size of slippage.

– maximum size of slippage. Lot - Size of value.

- Size of value. Autolot - automatic Lot setup by account balance size



automatic Lot setup by account balance size Risk - Automatic volume calculation by account size and the size SL.

- Automatic volume calculation by account size and the size SL. TP - Take Profit.

- Take Profit. SL - Stop Loss.

- Stop Loss. SLBE - Moves SL to the open price.

- Moves SL to the open price. TrailingStart - Start trailing SL in this profit.

- Start trailing SL in this profit. TrailingDis - Trailing SL in this distance.

- Trailing SL in this distance. TrailingStep - Step of the trailing SL.

- Step of the trailing SL. CloseOrderSec - closes the trade after a specified number of seconds.



- closes the trade after a specified number of seconds. PanelYpos - The info panel position on the Y axis.

- The info panel position on the Y axis. Magic - Unique number of the EA.

- Unique number of the EA. comment - A comment for trades.



