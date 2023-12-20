The arrow indicator "Cool volumes" is based on tick volumes on Mt4.





The indicator itself tracks the number of volumes to buy or sell in a certain period of time (timeframe selection). And when there is an abnormal excess of the volume of sellers or buyers, it gives a signal to sell or buy.





Colored histograms are drawn in the lower window, where the green color shows the predominance of buyers at the moment, which means a potential immediate reversal to increase in this price range. The red color, on the contrary, indicates the predominance of sellers, which means a potential immediate downward reversal.





Also, for the convenience of visual perception, arrows have been added directly to the main chart window.





For the convenience of the user, the external variables contain settings variables for the frequency of signals and their number on the history (HistoryBars). But it is not recommended to set the value to more than 1000. More of this will slow down the performance of your terminal.





Also in the section "===<<Arrow setting >>>===" you can set any arrow and histogram parameters yourself. The thickness of the histogram, the distance of the arrows from the candles, the arrow codes and their colors. Or you can completely disable the arrows on the main chart window.

Arrows and signals don't draw at all. Even after changing timeframes and updating the terminal. But it is necessary to enter into transactions after fixing the histogram and arrow!

GOOD LUCK to all!!!