EA Eagle Trade Pro MT5

The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of custom indicators; trading is carried out on 4 time frames.

The expert uses the adaptive system for determining market entries for trading, which determines the most appropriate moment for opening an order.

The adviser trades according to numerous patterns on currency pairs.

The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals.

Hidden Stop loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used.

Use multicurrency testing for 11 currency pairs in MetaTrader 5. Instructions for launching multicurrency testing are shown in the video instruction.

The EA does not use Martingale and Averaging strategies.

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44567 Requirements and recommendations

The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.

The recommended balance minimum for safe long-term trading (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 1500 or $ 15 on a cent account.

Required account with Hedging support.

Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.

If you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

EA requires RAM:

1300 MB for MetaTrader 5.

Set file.

For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK. For the strategy tester: the EA provides integrated data on economic news from 2010.01.01 to 2020.09.01. You can test the EA on a multi-currency strategy tester and see the full operation of all pairs. Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used. When using the multi-currency tester, select the M5 timeframe. The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use: Tick simulation methods:

M1 OHLC.

EURUSD / M5. GBPUSD / M5. GBPJPY/ M5. USDCHF/ M5. USDJPY/ M5. GBPAUD/ M5. NZDUSD/ M5. AUDUSD/ M5. USDCAD/ M5. GBPCAD/ M5. GBPNZD/ M5.

Parameters

EURUSD - true, use EURUSD;

- , use EURUSD; ...

GBPNZD - true, use EURJPY;

Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.

Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.

Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);

User_Balance - user-defined balance;

- user-defined balance;

Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

- Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;

Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);

Adaptation_Lot_for_each_Symbols - if true, the lot adapts to every symbol (if a position is closed by stop loss, the loss will be the same for all currency pairs);

Order Comment - comments to orders;

Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;

Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);

Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;

Multi_Currency_BackTest:

true - use the multi-currency tester;



false - use the current currency and timeframe;

Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;

Economic news filter:

Select http or https - select Protocol to download economic news;

- select Protocol to download economic news;

http





https



News_update_every_N_minutes - update news every N minutes.

Trading within the week:

Monday - trade on Monday;

- trade on Monday;

...



Friday - trade on Friday.

Time trading within a day:

Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time;

GMT setting - GMT settings;

- GMT settings;

GMT Auto (only for real) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);

- automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);



GMT Mode - manual setting;

- manual setting;

GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);

Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);

- operation start time (hh:mm);

Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).

Time to disable on Friday:

Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time;

Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).




