The Creative expert system is a high-speed scalpel, and, accordingly, works with ticks, which should be taken into account when testing the system, is a universal scalper. The expert system works with small spreads and on a fast Internet channel. The settings are quite simple and easy to adjust.





The expert system works on any type of accounts: netting, hedging and does not use the history stored in the database for work. For his own needs, he uploads historical data online, creating his own database. Also, the user needs to carry out optimization in order to achieve results in real ticks mode on the tester.





Recommendations for work:

Any shoulder.

Small spread broker.

The currency is preferably EURUSD.

Timeframe M1.

Be sure to set the parameter: OnTimeLimit = false.

Works with 5-digit quotes.

Set the tester settings as shown in the screenshot!





The internal optimizer of the expert system, carry out the optimization according to the indicated principle, selects the settings that gave the best result, and enters the market with them, working until an instruction for a new internal optimization comes. At the first set of poke history, the EA DOES NOT enter the market until the base is full. During the next re-optimization cycle, there is downtime, since the database is updated online and is always up to date. At the second stage, there is a direct entry into the market with the introduction of the settings of the internal optimizer.





Settings:

ORDER_TYPE_FILLIN - sets the order execution policy.

OnTimeLimit - Cancellation of time-based trades.

HourLimit - Trading restrictions at a specific time.

MinLimit - Trading limits by minutes in the hour.

Magic - sets the magic number.

Volume - sets the lot size for entering the market.

Money_Management - Calculates a lot depending on the deposit.

SpreadLimit - limits the spread (at which you can still enter the market).

TakeProfit - Take Profit.

StopLoss - Stop Loss.



