ScalpX Expert Advisor is a inovative EA designed to be not only profitable but be stable and consistently profitable in uncertain times.



It will trade almost any pair with very low risk and smal profit.

Key is to have multiple pairs running at the same time on one account.

Due to this, exposure on individual instruments is very low.

Even in big trends the system should behave very calculatable.

For advanced evaluation you can compare the periods of high equity load.

Make sure the dd periods do not correlate with similar running instruments.

For example its very likely for ...JPY pairs to cause drawdown at the same time.

Make sure to avoid this kind of correlation.

To make it even more save you could split things up intoo multiple accounts and reduce amount of H4 charts to one per account.

Goal is to have around 10 charts per account achieving around 5% a month under optimal conditions.



Monitoring Signal Sets:

Monitoring Signal Sets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1332046?source=Site+Signals+My https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1332065?source=Site+Signals+My

This system relies on multiple indicators that are visible during the backtest.

Telegram channel chat: https://t.me/OP_Systems

Ask Fleisch Flöte for Setfiles! Or figure it out by yourself :)

Leverage: 1:500 or higher.

Timeframe is H4/D1. Minimum account balance: $1000 on Cent Account soo 100k balance. Will also work with 10k ECN but needs the right settings to work.

Brokers: Will work on all.



Features: Transparency given by visible indicators.

No history manipulation.

Indicator thresholds adjustable.





Before you buy ScalpX EA please be aware of the risks involved.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability.

This strategy will not use hard SL.

It can blow your account if you set it wrong or use to low balance.



Thank you for allowing me to earn your business and 5 star review.

I wish you all the best and hope you succeed using it.





