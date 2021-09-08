Chaoszillator

Chaoszillator Expert Advisor is a swing trader designed to be not only profitable but be stable and consistently profitable in uncertain times.

Because of the extreme accuracy of the entries and the algorithms ability to filter out bad trades, the system does not take new trades every day.

To make our system as user friendly as possible we have spent hundreds of man hours finding the best pairs and fine tuning the settings for each currency pair, so you don’t have to.

Our technology is designed to be a set-and-forget system so you can relax and not be glued to the screen. No baby sitting here, and no nail bitting trades either. Scale your account smoothly and professionally!

Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.

Telegram channel chat: https://t.me/OP_Systems

Monitoring:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1332190?source=Site+Signals+My

This system relies on multiple indicators that are visible during the backtest.

Ask Sascha for Setfiles!


Leverage: 1:500

Use the Timeframe that you have set in the setfiles on the chart as well.

Minimum account balance: $1000.

(I would reccoment to start with 1000$ on a cent account.)

Brokers: Will work on all.


Features:

  • Martingale is enabled if you want to use it.
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position if martingale is not used.
  • Precise entrys and therefore a high win-rate.
  • Transparency given by visible indicators.
    
    • Before you buy Chaoszillator EA please be aware of the risks involved.
    • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses as seen in the backtests.). 
    • This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.

    Thank you for allowing me to earn your business and 5 star review.

    I wish you all the best and hope you succeed using it.


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    Experts
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