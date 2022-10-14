CCI swing scalper

5

Check out the new pull back strategy Expert Advisor that I'm working on right now. Get it while it's still free!


Before you buy this expert adviser I strongly recommend to download FREE DEMO and test it in your Strategy tester few times. When you are satisfied with the results, you can come back to this page to buy full version for your real account.


This expert adviser was designed specifically for Volatility 75 index (VIX75), also shows outstanding results on other forex pairs and indexes with tight spreads.

Uses overbought and oversold levels of CCI to enter the market. Unlike most expert advisers out there, this robot will make sure that you get profit every day without significant drawdown and eventual money loss.


For Volatility 75 index best is to keep minimum $1000 on account with a minimum initial order size of 0.001. If you double the account balance you can also double initial order size, which will double your returns. And so on..

Best Volatility 75 index settings for a $1000 account on 1 minute timeframe are: U_Period(64), U_Level(203), spread_distance(72). These setting will keep your drawdown on average no more than %10, and profit about $1000 on every month.

Bigger balance with different settings will generate bigger profit with least drawdown.


How to configure and optimize in Strategy Tester:

Strategy Tester settings:

Symbol: Volatility 75 (or any other with tight spread)

Timeframe: M1 and above

Date: Custom period (last 30-90 days)

Forward: No

Delay: 50ms (or whichever is your ping to your server)

Modelling: Every tick based on real ticks

Deposit: 1000 (your balance that you will start trading on your real account. Quality of optimization depends on it)

Leverage: 1:500 (or whichever is leverage on your real account)

Optimization: Slow complete algorithm - Complex Criterion max

Optimization Results:

Sort your optimization results by "Result" column. The topmost row is usually your best robot configuration.

Note: Sharpe ratio are not correct due to the math logic behind this expert adviser, so you can completely ignore Sharpe ratio here.

Example inputs for optimization:

Symbol: Volatility 75

Date: Custom (past 90 days)

Balance: 1000

Withdraw: True

Minimum profit: 1

Lot: 0.001

Period: (Start: 50, Step: 1, Stop 90)

CCI overbought level: (Start: 180, Step: 1, Stop 220)

CCI oversold level: (Start: -180, Step: -1, Stop -220)

Distance between orders (in spreads): (Start: 50, Step: 1, Stop 90)

Timeframe: 1 Minute

Results: You will most likely come up with $6000-$9000 profit for these 90 days at maximum average %10-%20 drawdown.


Keep in mind that market conditions constantly change, thus you need to keep your expert adviser settings updates on daily-weekly basis based on your current balance. My live account balance grows every day, thus I run strategy tester every day to keep my robot settings updated for the most efficient conditions for my balance against market conditions.


Reviews 3
Сергей Кап
54
Сергей Кап 2022.11.01 21:56 
 

I liked the bot. Already making a profit. The developer helped set up the robot and explained everything. Nice bot

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Agbakeleke Idowu
734
Agbakeleke Idowu 2023.05.24 12:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pavel Golovko
13089
Reply from developer Pavel Golovko 2023.05.29 19:40
Set files you generate yourself through the MT5 strategy tester to fit your strategy, your initial deposit, and the pair/index you trading.
Tanvir Raj
27
Tanvir Raj 2023.03.27 14:08 
 

I was bought this robot on 25th of March. Too much dd on today's market. I use 10000 balance and dd 5300. Can you pls provide set file?

Pavel Golovko
13089
Reply from developer Pavel Golovko 2023.04.23 15:24
Hello, Optimize this robot in your MT5 EA strategy tester for the pair you trading.
Сергей Кап
54
Сергей Кап 2022.11.01 21:56 
 

I liked the bot. Already making a profit. The developer helped set up the robot and explained everything. Nice bot

Pavel Golovko
13089
Reply from developer Pavel Golovko 2022.11.02 12:42
Thank you. Let me know if you need any help with it.
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