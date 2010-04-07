Space Phoenix EA

  • Utilities
  • Zenzile Jetro Siwela
    Zenzile Jetro Siwela

    Zenzile Jetro Siwela

    I'm here to sell my EA's only, I do not provide signals. I've been building an EA for the past 7 months using my coding knowledge, and a few videos on YouTube that helped me a lot in terms of functions, and event handling. I will be developing more EA's in the near future if my current Expert
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
1. TrendLine Monitoring: The EA can detect immediate breaks above or below any specified trend line drawn on the chart. It can monitor up to 25 trend lines simultaneously.

2. Automatic Take Profit and Stop Loss: The EA includes functionality for setting predetermined levels of take profit and stop loss. This feature helps to establish and maintain favorable risk-to-reward ratios.

3. Trailing Stop: A trailing stop mechanism is implemented, allowing you to secure profits by automatically adjusting the stop loss level based on a specified number of pips. This feature is particularly useful when you're away from your trading platform.

4. Custom Order Panel: The EA provides a user-friendly order panel that allows you to open buy or sell trades according to your requirements.

5. EMA (Exponential Moving Average) Filter: An EMA filter is incorporated to assist you in determining the direction of the trend, whether it is upward or downward.

6. Switchable Features: The Trailing Stop, Order Panel, and EMA filter have individual switches that enable you to turn them on or off based on your specific needs. This flexibility allows you to utilize these features as and when required.

Introducing the remarkable Space Phoenix EA, a powerful MT4 Expert Advisor that revolutionizes your trading strategy. Our cutting-edge software goes beyond the standard MT4 platform, providing you with an advanced monitoring system for trendline breaks.

Space Phoenix EA diligently scans the market for any breakout, whether above or below a trendline, ensuring you never miss a critical trading opportunity. As soon as a break occurs, the EA instantly sends an on-screen alert and a mobile push-notification to your trading terminal, enabling you to stay informed and make timely, well-informed decisions.

We understand the significance of staying ahead in the market, which is why we have incorporated this feature into our EA. Unlike standard MT4 platforms, our Space Phoenix EA equips you with the real-time information you need to enhance your trading analysis and seize profitable moments.

Experience the power of Space Phoenix EA and take your trading to new heights. Embrace this exceptional tool to unlock a world of possibilities and gain a competitive edge in the ever-evolving financial markets.
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Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
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