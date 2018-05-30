Trading assistant

As it is known, one of the winning parameters in Forex market is Money Management, which is more crucial than a good strategy. So it is good to know that there is a hidden fact in the market, so called pip's value. Most traders pay no attention to this fact.

Here comes an example to brighten up. If you have an EUR account, pip's value for each 0.1 lots on EURGBP is around 1.10380 (it depends on the current rate) and on EURUSD is around 0.85050, it means if you take a trade on each of these currency pairs with 0.1 lots and lose 20 pips on both, the lost amount varies based on pip's value. Your lost margin on EURGBP is 20 x 1.10380 = 22.076 € and on EURUSD is 20 x 0.85050 = 17.01 €, it is a noticeable difference.

Trading assistant is a very smart expert that calculates pip's value on each currency pairs wished for and get a recommendation lots for the next trade based on risk percentage and Stop Loss that have been set in the expert setting. Risk amount will be calculated based on the current balance and among of Stop Loss, but the expert considers the open positions as well.

Let's take another example: by having an account with 1K € as balance, and setup the risk percentage 10% on it, first expert will calculate pip's value on the trading currency pairs, and calculate the recommendation lots based on value of the Stop Loss. It means if the market moves on the opposite way of mentioned trade and hits the SL, the lost will only be 10% of the whole capital, which in this case is 100 €. Imagine, there is an open position and wishing to take another one. Trading assistant first considers the open position as a lost position to help reduce of damage, then calculates the next recommendation lot based on remaining free balance or 90% of the balance, not 100%. If you lose the first position, you lose 10% of your capital and if you also lose the second position, you lose another 10% of the remaining capital. Trading assistant helps you to have best Money Management as easy as it goes without manual calculation.

Another exciting feature of this expert is that position closure can be manual or automatic based on set parameter. That could be desired profit, points or price. As well as various way to close the position, all the positions can also be closed at once by one click.


Features

  • Calculating pips value and recommend you next trading lots based on defined risk, size of Stop Loss and your current balance.
  • Sending recommended lots via email.
  • Close all your open positions with on click.
  • Close open positions on the current symbol.
  • Close open positions on the current symbol based on desired profit.
  • Close open positions on the current symbol based on desired points.
  • Close open positions on the current symbol based on desired price (Bid price).
  • Works on all currency pairs.


Settings Guideline

General settings

  • Minimum lot in your broker - Minimum lot size, it will be used for risk calculation.
  • Maximum lot in your broker - Maximum lot size, it will be used for risk calculation.
  • Risk Percentage - Risk percentage, i.e. how much money you will lose, if the market hit your Stop Loss.
  • Stop Loss in pips - Stop Loss based on your strategy in pips, it will be used for risk calculation.
  • Take Profit in pips - Take Profit based on your strategy in pips.
  • Max slippage in points - Slippage in points.
  • Your name - Name for sending email.
  • Send Recommended lot on your email - Activate or deactivate sending email function.
  • Duration of sending email for recommended lot - Desired period for get email from expert.

Closing settings

  • Desired profit - Desired profit based on your account currency. When you reach to this amount, expert will close open positions on the current symbol.
  • Desired points - Desired points, it works like a pips meter. When your profit as points reach to this value, expert will close open positions on the current symbol.
  • Desired price (Bid price) - Desired price, just remember write bid price here. When price reaches the bid price, expert will close open positions on the current symbol.

NB: Remember if you account is USD, and you run the expert on GBPNZD, you need to have USDNZD in your Market Watch as well.

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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