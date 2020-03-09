*This Price for only limited time and limited copy to 1 year rent.

PDADaily Expert Advisor

Opens a pending order based on daily price movements and may revise this pending order based on price movements during the day.

It can keep the current order by following the price movements and can open additional orders as soon as it sees the opportunity.

If a re-entry condition has occurred in the same direction, a new cross order can be issued.

The lot amounts of the additional orders opened can be adjusted according to your preference.

All orders that are opened in the same currency are evaluated in the same basket and realized at the target profit taking level to be determined by the user, or if the probability that the transactions in the opposite direction increase, the loss is provided from all open orders.

All expert parameters left to the user's choice are determined numerically only. These values are left explicit for optimization in other instruments.

Current values are for the EURUSD Daily chart.

The strategy test results shown in the image are prepared on a daily chart of EURUSD with a starting lot of 0.10 for a deposit of 200 USD. The test interval is from 01.01.2019 to 08.11.2019.





Input Parameters :

lots : Begining lots default is 0.10,

maxspread: Using open orders as maximum. default parameter too high you must decrease this for your broker.

winwinlimit : winwin rule limit.

extorderslimit : extra cross order limit.

pendinglimit : pending order limit.

profitlimit : using for quick target hits.

targetprofit : as numeric.

MagicNumber : as numeric.