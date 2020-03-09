Trader AI ecn
- Experts
-
Tat Dat Nguyen- Start trading FOREX from 2009.
- Learning and master MQL4 from 2016, master MQL5 from 2020.
- Start to programming automate strategy (EA/Robot) and build useful trading tools/programs from 2020.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
4) Trader AI are dependent on good brokerage conditions, like low spread and slippage (Choose your best brokers)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ TRADER AI ECN EA Trading Account View: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Trader AI ECN is an automated Expert Advisor trade at ECN broker that using Super Algorithms and Neural Network (Artificial Intelligence). It will learning market by itself. Virtualization technology of trading orders helps protect their open and closed positions. High-frequency trading (HFT) technology makes the transaction speed extremely fast (under 30 seconds) for safe and effective capital management through the Kelly formula.
- Combine with Supply Demand zone
- Indicator support buying and selling decision making process
TRADER AI ECN Expert Advisor Parameters: was define on source, you can chose trade Gold or not
These are results from 22/Nov/2021 to 22/Nov/2022 for defaut testing with USDJPY, XAUUSD and very high spreads (IC Markets Raw account, spreads = 20 points):
NOTE: If you buy my robot, please contact me after payment is complete to receive the manual
Low latency VPS:
https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=40653
https://support.cloudzy.com/aff.php?aff=1471