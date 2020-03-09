Trader AI ecn

  • Experts
  • Tat Dat Nguyen
    Tat Dat Nguyen

    Tat Dat Nguyen

    • Research Scientist at  Quant-Labs, Ferox Technologies Corp.
    • Viet Nam
    • 2083
    5 (4)
    - Start trading FOREX from 2009.
    - Learning and master MQL4 from 2016, master MQL5 from 2020.
    - Start to programming automate strategy (EA/Robot) and build useful trading tools/programs from 2020.
    10 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ TRADER AI ECN ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Before you buy all of my products please be aware of the risks involved:
1) Please do not over believe in backtesting result . No one can 100% predict the future .
2) The best setting is default, but you can find the best by yourself each special conditions
3) Sometimes a confliction of market can cause the account a short period of Drawdown , Please get ready for it and wait for profit.

4) Trader AI are dependent on good brokerage conditions, like low spread and slippage (Choose your best brokers)

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⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ TRADER AI ECN  EA Trading Account View: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

- Signal to review (MyRobot01-04): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1770261
- Channel to see updates and chat: ZALO  https://zalo.me/g/wezjag855  and TELEGRAM
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Trader AI ECN is an automated Expert Advisor trade at ECN broker that using Super Algorithms and Neural Network (Artificial Intelligence). It will learning market by itself. Virtualization technology of trading orders helps protect their open and closed positions. High-frequency trading (HFT) technology makes the transaction speed extremely fast (under 30 seconds) for safe and effective capital management through the Kelly formula.


Expert Advisor Recommendations:
- The best pairs we should trade 12 pairs: USDJPY,EURJPY,GBPJPY,AUDJPY,USDCAD,USDCHF,NZDUSD,EURGBP,EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,XAUUSD (GOLD)
- The best 5 Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1
- Define: Just default settings with ECN account
- Brokers: All broker, but we can't test on all of those. We have trade on: Tickmill ICMarkets
- Low latency VPS is recommended

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐  Trader AI ecn EA Features:  ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 
- Does not use dangerous trading methods in trading, which lead to a sharp loss of the entire Deposit like Martingale, Grid, Arbitrage, etc...;
- The AI will control your stoploss and take profit, including specific stoploss. It define on source code and it is good option
- Learns market and Trending detection 

- Combine with Supply Demand zone
- Indicator support buying and selling decision making process


TRADER AI ECN Expert Advisor Parameters: was define on source, you can chose trade Gold or not

- Auto lots : Lot size to entry (per 100), default 0.01265 (Kelly 1%)
- Valid Spreads : Will not trade if spread greater this level, default is 2.5 pips (25 point)
- Slippage : Max Slippage, default is 2 pips
- Min Lots: Min lots to trade, default is 0.01 lots
- Max lots : Max lots to trade, default is 200 lots
- Stoploss (PiP): 5 pips

These are results from 22/Nov/2021 to 22/Nov/2022 for defaut testing with USDJPY, XAUUSD and very high spreads (IC Markets Raw account, spreads = 20 points):

NOTE: If you buy my robot, please contact me after payment is complete to receive the manual


Low latency VPS:

https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=40653

https://support.cloudzy.com/aff.php?aff=1471

https://portal.forexcheapvps.com/aff.php?aff=4071

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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