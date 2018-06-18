Wolfe EA uses indicators to enter and exit orders. Wolfe EA gives you the choice of times to open orders. The EA works on both 4 and 5-digit quotes. When a opposite signal appears: if there is an open order in profit, then the EA closes it; if the open order is in loss, the EA opens opposite orders. The EA has a Overlap Order option, this gives it the ability to use percentage of profit from the last order to reduces losses. News filter option allows Wolfe EA to receive a continuous feed from new agent. News filter will stop trades from opening during impact news.





Input parameters

Use News Filter - Enable/Disable news filter.

- Enable/Disable news filter. NewsLine1 - Enable/Disable display news on the chart.

- Enable/Disable display news on the chart. NewsLine2 - Enable/Disable display news on the chart.

- Enable/Disable display news on the chart. NewsLine3 - Enable/Disable display news on the chart.

- Enable/Disable display news on the chart. Before a high importance news - Time which to stop the EA before high impact news in minutes.

- Time which to stop the EA before high impact news in minutes. After a high importance news - Time which to stop the EA after high impact news in minutes.

- Time which to stop the EA after high impact news in minutes. Before a medium importance news - Time which to stop the EA before medium impact news in minutes.

- Time which to stop the EA before medium impact news in minutes. After a medium importance news - Time which to stop the EA after medium impact news in minutes.

- Time which to stop the EA after medium impact news in minutes. Before a low importance news - Time which to stop the EA before low impact news in minutes.

- Time which to stop the EA before low impact news in minutes. After a low importance news - Time which to stop the EA after low impact news in minutes.

- Time which to stop the EA after low impact news in minutes. Starts Lots - initial lot size.

- initial lot size. Lot Multiplier - lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders.

- lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders. Max Lot - Maximum lot size.

- Maximum lot size. Max. Locked Orders - Maximum number of locking orders.

- Maximum number of locking orders. Grid Step - Minimum distance between orders after the end of locking orders.

- Minimum distance between orders after the end of locking orders. Take Profit, (points) - Take profit in points.

- Take profit in points. Stop Loss, (points) - Stop loss in points from the initial order.

- Stop loss in points from the initial order. Trail Start, (points) - Trailing start point.

- Trailing start point. Trail Distance, (points) - Trailing stop distance.

- Trailing stop distance. Overlap Order - Enable/Disable recovering loss-making orders by the last one.

- Enable/Disable recovering loss-making orders by the last one. Overlap order number - The point from which the EA will start overlapping.

- The point from which the EA will start overlapping. Overlap percent - The percentage of profit from the last order.

- The percentage of profit from the last order. Distance - The distance between each order.

- The distance between each order. Start Time - The time the EA will start working (broker server time).

- The time the EA will start working (broker server time). Stop Time - The time the EA will stop opening new orders.

- The time the EA will stop opening new orders. Magic - Unique EA magic number.

To enable news filter, tick the open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Tick allow WebRequests for listed URL > Add the following: "http://ec.forexprostools.com" and "http://www.worldtimeserver.com" then press OK.