Wolfe

3.67

Wolfe EA uses indicators to enter and exit orders. Wolfe EA gives you the choice of times to open orders. The EA works on both 4 and 5-digit quotes. When a opposite signal appears: if there is an open order in profit, then the EA closes it; if the open order is in loss, the EA opens opposite orders. The EA has a Overlap Order option, this gives it the ability to use percentage of profit from the last order to reduces losses. News filter option allows Wolfe EA to receive a continuous feed from new agent. News filter will stop trades from opening during impact news.


Input parameters

  • Use News Filter - Enable/Disable news filter.
  • NewsLine1 - Enable/Disable display news on the chart.
  • NewsLine2 - Enable/Disable display news on the chart.
  • NewsLine3 - Enable/Disable display news on the chart.
  • Before a high importance news - Time which to stop the EA before high impact news in minutes.
  • After a high importance news - Time which to stop the EA after high impact news in minutes.
  • Before a medium importance news - Time which to stop the EA before medium impact news in minutes.
  • After a medium importance news - Time which to stop the EA after medium impact news in minutes.
  • Before a low importance news - Time which to stop the EA before low impact news in minutes.
  • After a low importance news - Time which to stop the EA after low impact news in minutes.
  • Starts Lots - initial lot size.
  • Lot Multiplier - lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders.
  • Max Lot - Maximum lot size.
  • Max. Locked Orders - Maximum number of locking orders.
  • Grid Step - Minimum distance between orders after the end of locking orders.
  • Take Profit, (points) - Take profit in points.
  • Stop Loss, (points) - Stop loss in points from the initial order.
  • Trail Start, (points) - Trailing start point.
  • Trail Distance, (points) - Trailing stop distance.
  • Overlap Order - Enable/Disable recovering loss-making orders by the last one.
  • Overlap order number - The point from which the EA will start overlapping.
  • Overlap percent - The percentage of profit from the last order.
  • Distance - The distance between each order.
  • Start Time - The time the EA will start working (broker server time).
  • Stop Time - The time the EA will stop opening new orders.
  • Magic - Unique EA magic number.

To enable news filter, tick the open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Tick allow WebRequests for listed URL > Add the following: "http://ec.forexprostools.com" and "http://www.worldtimeserver.com" then press OK.

Reviews 7
dezlim
127
dezlim 2019.06.16 08:08 
 

rented 2 EA with similar concept, wolfe has out performed the other one. a good 5 start.

johnston01
203
johnston01 2019.02.05 10:12 
 

Only been using this EA for a couple of days, but so far, so good. Lot's of small profits keep rolling in.

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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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Proton EA
Ertac Hassan
1 (1)
Experts
Proton EA is a Trend - Momentum Forex strategy that uses indicators to enter and exit orders. Proton EA allows you to change all parameters of the indicators selected for best results. This EA gives you the choice of whether to trade on Friday or not. The EA has a safe mode option which break even at stop loss to reduce losses. It has the ability to use trailing stops and is fully optimized for your needs. This EA has a customizable volume filter to protect you from unexpected volatility. It is
London Trader
Ertac Hassan
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London Trader EA uses a breakout strategy that can be set to London Session, Tokyo Session, New York Session and Sydney Session. Recommendations Time frame: H1 Pairs: EURJPY, EURCAD, EURAUD, CADCHF, USDCHF and other pairs can be used. Minimum Leverage: 1:100. Benefit No martingale or No grid. Can be optimised to any markets time Session. Equity protection by Stop Loss application. EA has a safe mode option. Multicurrency EA. Input parameters London Trade Time Start : London session opening ti
Orion EA
Ertac Hassan
Experts
Orion EA uses indicators to enter and exit orders. Giving you the choice of times to open orders. Orion EA works on both 4 and 5-digit quotes. This EA gives you the option of max spread which prevent EA from opening order during high spread. When a opposite signal appears: if there is an open order in profit, then the EA closes it; if the open order is in loss, the EA opens opposite orders. The EA has a Overlap Order option, this gives it the ability to use percentage of profit from the last ord
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Par Mar
25
Par Mar 2019.06.17 22:45 
 

Only loss after 5 days of trade

dezlim
127
dezlim 2019.06.16 08:08 
 

rented 2 EA with similar concept, wolfe has out performed the other one. a good 5 start.

Jamiep123
24
Jamiep123 2019.04.12 05:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

johnston01
203
johnston01 2019.02.05 10:12 
 

Only been using this EA for a couple of days, but so far, so good. Lot's of small profits keep rolling in.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.01.26 20:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

willblack8888
158
willblack8888 2019.01.14 18:52 
 

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Seven723
88
Seven723 2018.06.20 20:15 
 

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