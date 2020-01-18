Kaydoz Scalper EA

KAYDOZ SCALPER EA

LIVE PERFORMANCE MONITORING LINKS :

--------------------------------------------------------------

LIVE RESULTS LINK 1 - EXNESS

LIVE RESULTS LINK 2 - JUSTMARKETS

LIVE RESULTS LINK 3 - MULTIBANKFX "MEXATLANTIC"

--------------------------------------------------------------------

This Expert Advisor is an advanced AI system , it doesn't use martingales or hedging .

Runs perfect on pairs ( XAUUSD , US30, GBPUSD ) .

Kaydoz EA achieves more than 100% net profits monthly .

Any Trusted broker is good for KAYDOZ AI EA .

--------------------------------------------------------------

Pairs and Time Frame

  • Pairs : ( XAUUSD is the best ) , US30 , GBPUSD .
  • Time frame: 1 Minute is the best .
  • Default settings are good for XAUUSD .


Information


Please .. Test the expert on a demo account first, before using it on a real account.


Expert parameters

  • ModifyPending - Switch to modify pending orders.
  • ModifyMarket - Switch to modify market orders.
  • PendingOrdersDist - Distance of current price for pending orders.
  • DelayModifyOrders - Delay to modify pending orders.
  • StepModifyOrders - Step in pips to modify pending orders.
  • OrdersStopLoss - Stop loss for orders.
  • UseTakeProfit - Switch to put take profit.
  • OrdersTakeProfit - Take profit for orders.
  • ManageRemainOrder - Manage remain order if triggered one of both pending.
  • TypeModifyOrders - Modify pending orders on one or both ways.
  • AutoLotSize - Switch for automatically money management.
  • RiskFactor - Risk for automatically money management.
  • ManualLotSize - Manual lot size.
  • UseTimeFilter - Use or not specific time to trade.
  • TimeStartTrade - Time start trade.
  • TimeStopTrade - Time stop trade
  • AcceptStopLevel - Maximum accepted stop level in pips.
  • Slippage - Maximum accepted slippage in pips.
  • OrdersID - Magic number.
  • MaxSpread - Maximum accepted spread in pips.
  • TypeOfSpreadUse - Use current or average spread to check maximum spread.
  • CommissionInPip - Commission of broker on pips (It is not necessary to introduce it).
  • CommissionInCur - Commission of broker on currency (It is not necessary to introduce it).
  • GetCommissionAuto - Getting automatically commission.
  • CountAvgSpread - Count and show average spread of pair.
  • CountAvgExecution - Count and show average execution of operations.
  • CountAvgSlippage - Count and show average slippage of orders.
  • TimesForAverage  - Times to use for calculate averages values
  • DeleteObjects - Delete objects from chart (to keep the price flow fast).
  • DeleteMinutes - Every time to delete objects.
  • ExpertComments - Comment for orders.
  • BackTesttingInfo - Information in log file for backtesting's results.
