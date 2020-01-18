Kaydoz Scalper EA
- Experts
- SHADY ELNAZLY
- Version: 5.55
- Updated: 18 January 2020
- Activations: 10
KAYDOZ SCALPER EA
LIVE PERFORMANCE MONITORING LINKS :
LIVE RESULTS LINK 2 - JUSTMARKETSLIVE RESULTS LINK 3 - MULTIBANKFX "MEXATLANTIC"
This Expert Advisor is an advanced AI system , it doesn't use martingales or hedging .
Runs perfect on pairs ( XAUUSD , US30, GBPUSD ) .
Kaydoz EA achieves more than 100% net profits monthly .
Any Trusted broker is good for KAYDOZ AI EA .
Pairs and Time Frame
- Pairs : ( XAUUSD is the best ) , US30 , GBPUSD .
- Time frame: 1 Minute is the best .
- Default settings are good for XAUUSD .
Information
Please .. Test the expert on a demo account first, before using it on a real account.
Expert parameters
- ModifyPending - Switch to modify pending orders.
- ModifyMarket - Switch to modify market orders.
- PendingOrdersDist - Distance of current price for pending orders.
- DelayModifyOrders - Delay to modify pending orders.
- StepModifyOrders - Step in pips to modify pending orders.
- OrdersStopLoss - Stop loss for orders.
- UseTakeProfit - Switch to put take profit.
- OrdersTakeProfit - Take profit for orders.
- ManageRemainOrder - Manage remain order if triggered one of both pending.
- TypeModifyOrders - Modify pending orders on one or both ways.
- AutoLotSize - Switch for automatically money management.
- RiskFactor - Risk for automatically money management.
- ManualLotSize - Manual lot size.
- UseTimeFilter - Use or not specific time to trade.
- TimeStartTrade - Time start trade.
- TimeStopTrade - Time stop trade
- AcceptStopLevel - Maximum accepted stop level in pips.
- Slippage - Maximum accepted slippage in pips.
- OrdersID - Magic number.
- MaxSpread - Maximum accepted spread in pips.
- TypeOfSpreadUse - Use current or average spread to check maximum spread.
- CommissionInPip - Commission of broker on pips (It is not necessary to introduce it).
- CommissionInCur - Commission of broker on currency (It is not necessary to introduce it).
- GetCommissionAuto - Getting automatically commission.
- CountAvgSpread - Count and show average spread of pair.
- CountAvgExecution - Count and show average execution of operations.
- CountAvgSlippage - Count and show average slippage of orders.
- TimesForAverage - Times to use for calculate averages values
- DeleteObjects - Delete objects from chart (to keep the price flow fast).
- DeleteMinutes - Every time to delete objects.
- ExpertComments - Comment for orders.
- BackTesttingInfo - Information in log file for backtesting's results.
