ET9 for MT4

5
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo!
Only a few copies left at: $699
Next price: $799

Final price: $1599

Real-time live account signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361170

The Best Expert Advisor on XAUUSD any timeframes！

ET9 celebrates its 2nd anniversary with a major update v5.20 !!!

Dragon Ball MT4 Updated v1.80 !! https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116521

Descriptions

  • ET9 for MT4 is a powerful automated trading program with a 9-in-1 trading strategy for gold (XAUUSD)
  • It includes Dragon Ball H4  breakout strategy, and ET9  D1 breakout strategies are particularly effective when the price of Gold(XAUUSD) !
  • Please select the visual mode during backtesting to see how professional ET9's strategy is! The backtesting process may be slow, please be patient
  • These 9 strategies in ET9 are totally different from other fake "Perfect Backtesting" EA's: You can use it with confidence in a real account!!
  • No grid system! No martingale system! No scalping system! Each order is set with a takeprofit and stoploss, and the order closes for more than a few hours,The live results match the backtesting results , no scam!
  • ET9 is different from scalping systems where high frequency trading, slippage can cause every order to end in a loss ......
  • ET9 uses only the most common strategies used by real professional traders, trend trades within oscillating ranges, and add-trades on D1 or H4 breakouts!! These strategies work very well for volatile currency pairs like Gold (XAUUSD)!
  • The 9 strategies of ET9 work together, Account balances will be a very stable money growth curve in the long run.
  • If there is a loss for a while, don't worry too much, in this trading market, there is no eternal winner, survive to the end to be the winner.
  • We will continue to update this EA for you!
  • If you've never used an EA before, we'll show you and teach you how to use it.


Recommendations

  • ET9 Work on XAUUSD(Gold) any timeframes.
  • ECN broker is always better (Spread Below 25)
  • A low latency VPS is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage is 1:500 or more
  • The recommended minimum deposit is 1000 usd.


Parameters


======== Trade Settings ========

  • Fixed Lots: If you set its value, AutoMM must be false.
  • Lot Multipliers: The multiples of the global lot size.
  • AutoMM: Auto Money Manager. The lot size will be managed using Risk.
  • Risk (ET1~ET9): Include 4 levels of risk selection

1.0 (Low Risk)

2.0 (Medium Risk)

3.0 (High Risk)

4.0 (Highest Risk)

Choose the risk level that suits you and backtesting your acceptance of losses versus profits

  • Enable Profit Protecter: Enable/Disable Profit Protecter
  • Profit Start Pips: Profit Protecter Start Points
  • Min Profit Pips: Minimum Profit Points
  • Max StopLoss Pips: Maximum StopLoss Points
  • Max TakeProfit Pips: Maximum TakeProfit Points
  • Delete Pending Orders: Pending orders are automatically deleted before the market closes.

======= Strategy Settings =======

  • Enable ET1:  Enable/Disable ET1 Strategy 
  • Enable ET2:  Enable/Disable ET2 Strategy 
  • Enable ET3:  Enable/Disable ET3 Strategy 
  • Enable ET4:  Enable/Disable ET4 Strategy 
  • Enable ET5:  Enable/Disable ET5 Strategy 
  • Enable ET6:  Enable/Disable ET6 Strategy 
  • Enable ET7:  Enable/Disable ET7 Strategy 
  • Enable ET8:  Enable/Disable ET8 Strategy 
  • Enable ET9:  Enable/Disable ET9 Strategy 

During the run, you can choose (ET1~ET9) turn on or off


Enhanced Features Overview: ET9 5.20 vs ET9 4.80

ET9 5.20 is a deeply refined upgrade built on ET9 4.80, expanding input parameters from 20 to 104, adding 84 configurable items and 9 dedicated functions, delivering a quantum leap in strategy adaptability and granular risk control. Core improvements focus on trade control, trailing stop logic, session management, and risk calculation, optimizing the entire trading cycle from entry to exit.

Multi‑strategy independent control introduces nine strategy toggles (ET1–ET9), allowing individual enable/disable and custom settings for offset, stop loss, take profit, and trailing parameters, enabling flexible multi‑strategy combinations. The dynamic trailing system features three‑tier take profit: it tightens retracement steps across conservative, medium, and aggressive modes upon profit triggers, supports time decay and partial profit locking for more efficient profit protection.

Trading session and risk filtering are significantly strengthened, with per‑weekday session controls (Day0–Day5), Friday close limits, weekend pending order management, and pre‑close entry bans. Paired with real‑time spread monitoring and excess‑spread pause logic, it avoids volatile market risks. New high/low‑based trailing stops, breakeven locking, and recovery trailing rules work with MagicTrail smart trailing (off/continuous/conditional) for flexible exit rules; slippage protection and timed sync further boost execution safety.

The risk and lot sizing module is overhauled, supporting auto lot calculation by balance/equity, increasing‑only lot protection, recalculation thresholds, drawdown‑based risk controls, and maximum lot limits to harden capital safety. Pending order management gains deletion toggles, staging logic, virtual expiration, and post‑entry SL/TP placement for full‑lifecycle order governance.

Overall, these upgrades make ET9 5.20 far more versatile across market conditions and trading styles, with markedly improved live‑account stability and strategy performance.


Reviews 3
Zachary Peach
2755
Zachary Peach 2024.03.29 13:45 
 

EA runs very well on live account. ET9 produces live account results similar to the results from strategy tester. The developer is also improving and optimizing this EA on a regular basis. This EA is a rare find amongst the sea of disappointment on the MQL5 marketplace.

Chun Chan Tu
314
Chun Chan Tu 2024.03.28 15:13 
 

Very stable and highly profitable.

Jefftu
78
Jefftu 2024.03.02 23:15 
 

Started running on Thursday, already profitable by Friday; personally, I believe it's a product with strong potential.

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Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
EA ENTERPRISE LT
Charles Harper
Experts
[ EA] ENTERPRISE LT is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with most currency pairs and Gold. It implements complete, fully functional trading strategy. It is NOT based on any indicators or Price Action. It is very easy to set up and supervise. The strategy is timeframe-independent. [EA] ENTERPRISE LT has a set of unique features: It can be individually adjusted, according to your strategy. It has complete money management and risk management. Advanced functions to respond to diff
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
Experts
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
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ET9 for MT5
Hui Qiu
3 (4)
Experts
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 Real-time live account signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361170 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9 celebrates its 2nd anniversary with a major update v5.20 !!! Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514 Descriptions ET9 for MT5 is a powerful automated trading program with a 9-in-1 trading strategy for gold (XAUUSD) It
Dragon Ball MT4
Hui Qiu
Experts
Dragon Ball MT4 is newly available with a promotion There are only a few copies left, $599 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 Real-time live account signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361170 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes , H4 breakout strategy, The number of orders placed every day is staggering! Dragon Ball MT4   Updated v1.80 !!      Important update:   Optimized the stability of DB1~DB7 strategy,  Merge ET9 's D1 breakout strategy,  Add MaxStopLoss and MaxT
Dragon Ball MT5
Hui Qiu
Experts
Dragon Ball MT5 is newly available with a promotion There are only a few copies left, $599 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 Real-time live account signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361170 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes , H4 breakout strategy, The number of orders placed every day is staggering! Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!      Important update:   Optimized the stability of DB1~DB7 strategy, Merge ET9 's D1 breakout strategy,  Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTake
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Zachary Peach
2755
Zachary Peach 2024.03.29 13:45 
 

EA runs very well on live account. ET9 produces live account results similar to the results from strategy tester. The developer is also improving and optimizing this EA on a regular basis. This EA is a rare find amongst the sea of disappointment on the MQL5 marketplace.

Chun Chan Tu
314
Chun Chan Tu 2024.03.28 15:13 
 

Very stable and highly profitable.

Jefftu
78
Jefftu 2024.03.02 23:15 
 

Started running on Thursday, already profitable by Friday; personally, I believe it's a product with strong potential.

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