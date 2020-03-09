Profit Creator by LATAlab
- Indicators
- Olena Kondratenko
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 8
A unique multicurrency and multi-timeframe strategy developed by a team of LATAlab specialists.
Strategy Profit Creator by LATAlab has been tested and verified by our team. This will allow you to earn maximum profit comfortably and efficiently.
Strategy features
- Profit Creator by LATAlab never redraws.
- Works on any trading symbol.
- Time frame - from M1 to MN.
- Automatically detects Buy, Sell, Take Profit, Stop Loss levels.
- The indicator is equipped with a convenient information panel in which all trade statistics are automatically displayed.
- Indicator has functions of pop-up notification, email notification, push - notification and sound alerts.
Entry points:
- A buy signal - a big blue arrow pointing up, a confirming blue arrow pointing to the right, is the best level to enter - open a Buy order.
- A sell signal - a big red arrow points down, a confirming red arrow pointing to the right, is the best level to enter - open a Sell order.
Take Profit Levels:
- Take Profit 1 level - the first profit target for scalping, displayed in the form of a green circle mark 1.
- The Take Profit 2 level - the second (maximum) profit target - is displayed as a green circle mark 2.
- For Buy orders, Take Profit 1,2 levels are located above the Buy arrow. For Sell orders, under the Sell arrow.
Stop Loss Levels:
- The recommended Stop Loss zone is displayed as a check mark of orange color.
Additional possibilities of closing a position when an opposite signal appears:
- Exit the buy signal with a new sell signal.
- Exit the sell signal with a new buy signal.
Strategy Use Options
- Achievement Take Profit 1 one green check mark - the goal for scalping trading, we recommend fixing half the profit and moving Stop loss to break even.
- Achievement Take Profit 2 - close the order with a profit.