Profit Creator by LATAlab

A unique multicurrency and multi-timeframe strategy developed by a team of LATAlab specialists.

Strategy Profit Creator by LATAlab has been tested and verified by our team. This will allow you to earn maximum profit comfortably and efficiently.

Strategy features

  • Profit Creator by LATAlab never redraws.
  • Works on any trading symbol.
  • Time frame - from M1 to MN.
  • Automatically detects Buy, Sell, Take Profit, Stop Loss levels.
  • The indicator is equipped with a convenient information panel in which all trade statistics are automatically displayed.
  • Indicator has functions of pop-up notification, email notification, push - notification and sound alerts.

Entry points:

  • A buy signal - a big blue arrow pointing up, a confirming blue arrow pointing to the right, is the best level to enter - open a Buy order.
  • A sell signal - a big red arrow points down, a confirming red arrow pointing to the right, is the best level to enter - open a Sell order.
Take Profit Levels:
  • Take Profit 1 level - the first profit target for scalping, displayed in the form of a green circle mark 1.
  • The Take Profit 2 level - the second (maximum) profit target - is displayed as a green circle mark 2.
  • For Buy orders, Take Profit 1,2 levels are located above the Buy arrow. For Sell orders, under the Sell arrow.
Stop Loss Levels:
  • The recommended Stop Loss zone is displayed as a check mark of orange color.
Additional possibilities of closing a position when an opposite signal appears:
  • Exit the buy signal with a new sell signal.
  • Exit the sell signal with a new buy signal.

Strategy Use Options

  1. Achievement Take Profit 1 one green check mark - the goal for scalping trading, we recommend fixing half the profit and moving Stop loss to break even.
  2. Achievement Take Profit 2 - close the order with a profit.



