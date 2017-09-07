Cosmic Diviner Trend Entry

4

This multicurrency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of the trends, entry points and the take profit levels for each trade. The indicator can determine entry points on any trading period from M1 to D1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) and the recommended stop loss level (SL1, SL2). The options for using the strategy are described below.

Full description of the indicator Cosmic Diviner Trend Entry https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/719703

The take profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) are automatically calculated for each trading period, depending on the volatility of the currency pair the indicator is running on.

The strength of the global and local trade trends is calculated using a variety of original formulas and algorithms, which allows determining the market entry points with maximum quality and efficiency.


Parameters

  • Global Time frames (Recommended to choose an older local TF) - global trading period, we recommend using a period or two higher than the selected Local Time frame.
  • Global Trend Power % (Recommended from 60% to 100%) - global trend strength to determine entry points.
  • Local Time frames (Recommended to choose your working TF) - local trading period to determine entry points
  • Local Trend Power % (Recommended from 60% to 100%) - local trend strength to determine entry points.
  • Alert and Sound - alert and sound.
  • Only sound - sound only.
  • Template Indicator - template of the indicator.
  • Push-notification Enter - push notification.
  • Push-notification TP1, TP2, TP3 and Close Order - push notification for TP1, TP2, TP3 and order closure.
  • Mail notification - receive notifications on the indicator signals by Email.


Features of strategy

  • The Cosmic Diviner Trend Entry indicator never redraws its values.
  • Entry points:
  • Up arrow - buy signal.
  • Down arrow - sell signal.
  • Take Profit levels:
  • Level TP1 - the first take profit for Scalping target.
  • Level TP2 - the second take profit for Middle target.
  • Level TP3 - the third take profit for Max target.
  • Stop Loss levels:
  • Level Sl1 - stop loss level 1.
  • Level Sl2 - stop loss level 2.


Options for using the strategy

For scalping:

  • Local period - M1, M5, M15.
    1. open an order at signal - when the price reaches the ТР1 level, close the order manually.
    2. open an order at signal, set ТР2, SL1; when the price reaches the ТР1 level, move SL to breakeven (order opening price).
    3. open an order at signal, set ТР3, SL2; when the price reaches the TP2 level, move SL to breakeven (order opening price), then wain for the order to close.

For medium and long-term trading:

  • Local period - М30, Н1, Н4.
    1. open an order at signal, set ТР3, SL2; when the price reaches the TP1, TP2 levels, move SL to breakeven.
    2. open an order at signal, set ТР3, SL1, wait for the order to close.
Reviews 25
Tom
379
Tom 2019.06.04 19:35 
 

Indicator is good. I am very glad that I could buy this indicator.

Julio Guerra
367
Julio Guerra 2019.03.01 01:13 
 

Good indicator. Plain and simple. No complications!

henri0623
514
henri0623 2019.02.22 18:11 
 

Best indicator 💯💯

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
IQ Gold Gann Levels
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5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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5 (39)
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
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Qinchao Zhang
680
Qinchao Zhang 2021.06.29 22:50 
 

very useless

Tom
379
Tom 2019.06.04 19:35 
 

Indicator is good. I am very glad that I could buy this indicator.

Vaithianathan Sreeram
2972
Vaithianathan Sreeram 2019.05.25 08:21 
 

One of the bad choices by me... It is the worst indicator in mql site.. i wonder why people give too much of likes here... i really to be punished for purchasing this indicator.... very bad results... no proper services after sales.

Julio Guerra
367
Julio Guerra 2019.03.01 01:13 
 

Good indicator. Plain and simple. No complications!

Ioannis Velikis
1187
Ioannis Velikis 2019.02.27 21:15 
 

The indicator is useless...

And the 2 EAs that are free as a present, dont work....

Disappointed

Ahhhh, and the five stars is a trick to take the presents that dont work...

Ck.
1046
Ck. 2019.02.27 09:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Simon Akubue
3559
Simon Akubue 2019.02.25 23:19 
 

Precise and accurate indicator.

henri0623
514
henri0623 2019.02.22 18:11 
 

Best indicator 💯💯

503029
25
503029 2018.11.01 22:36 
 

Really good , thanks

samurai63
961
samurai63 2018.09.17 10:50 
 

Very profitable indicator!

Rene Scholz
586
Rene Scholz 2018.09.14 09:15 
 

Good indicator so far - support is excellent

Xiao Xin Bo
1368
Xiao Xin Bo 2018.08.31 07:12 
 

Very good, really a good indicator, good job, thank you

Andris Forstmanis
360
Andris Forstmanis 2018.08.22 13:13 
 

Excellent an profitable indicator. Top quality product.

Fabio Nagao
544
Fabio Nagao 2018.07.30 10:44 
 

Very nice indicator,thank you!!!

Olverforex
207
Olverforex 2018.06.04 21:28 
 

I purchased the indicator based on these 5 star reviews and its not what is promised/advertised. You have to install the indicator on every time frame for every currency you trade so its really cumbersome.So unless you feel like running loads of charts in the background with the indicator go ahead and move on and find an indicator that actually has a scanner and monitors all the pairs. If you pick 1 or two charts or time frames you will have virtually no trades.

The few trades I took I got stopped out on - then I monitored a few and the same thing. When I complained I was told I trade wrong . I have now asked several times for her to give me the currencies and time frames that this indicator is optimized for but I get the run around. Maybe one of the 5 star reviewers can give me the pairs and time frames they do so well on.

Keep looking ...I wish I did. This was a bigger expense than just the $129 for the indicator.

Staffan Ofwerman
2072
Staffan Ofwerman 2018.04.24 16:59 
 

I like this one so far. But if there was an EA included it would be a lot easier, especially when you don't have the time to watch the charts. One that I could set which level I want to use as SL (I prefer the SL2) and then a TP level and also a trailing stop. Just an easy EA like that would make this one really good. And also an e-mail alert for the indicator would be great when added. Which the seller said might be added in the next update.

Nicola Pileri
366
Nicola Pileri 2018.04.16 13:55 
 

Sono alla ricerca di un rimborso che probabilmente non arriverà mai.

Prendere profitto con questo indicatore non è facile come viene descritto.

Non rispondono più alle mie domande,non si fa così non è un atteggiamento professionale.

Diego Noda Arantes
1141
Diego Noda Arantes 2018.04.05 17:08 
 

Very very good !

Muito bom, até parece mentira a proposta, pois parece bem simples. Mias é uma ferramenta bem estruturada com um nível de assertividade muito grande.

Parabéns ! Ate agora de 6 win x 1 loss de 7 em conta real

Manualtrader
491
Manualtrader 2018.03.20 18:30 
 

I bought it yesterday. Did about 1 dozen trades and lost two. Not bad. My only concern is that I am not a scalper. I am more of a swing trader. I noticed when scalping, my broker must be very happy since about 20% of my profit goes to commissions. My question are these:

1) Would you guys recommend trading higher time frame? Any experience on those? I am thinking of D1 and trading H1.

2) I would love to buy an EA based on your strategy. Any plans to make an EA?

3) Is there a preferred trading time? The indicator keeps firing off trade signals and I have noticed there were times it just sits there because the major markets are closed and there is very little volatility.

Chua Soon Kiat
208
Chua Soon Kiat 2018.03.20 12:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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