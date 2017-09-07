This multicurrency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of the trends, entry points and the take profit levels for each trade. The indicator can determine entry points on any trading period from M1 to D1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) and the recommended stop loss level (SL1, SL2). The options for using the strategy are described below.

Full description of the indicator Cosmic Diviner Trend Entry https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/719703

The take profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) are automatically calculated for each trading period, depending on the volatility of the currency pair the indicator is running on.

The strength of the global and local trade trends is calculated using a variety of original formulas and algorithms, which allows determining the market entry points with maximum quality and efficiency.





Parameters

Global Time frames (Recommended to choose an older local TF) - global trading period, we recommend using a period or two higher than the selected Local Time frame.

Global Trend Power % (Recommended from 60% to 100%) - global trend strength to determine entry points.

Local Time frames (Recommended to choose your working TF) - local trading period to determine entry points

Local Trend Power % (Recommended from 60% to 100%) - local trend strength to determine entry points.

Alert and Sound - alert and sound.

Only sound - sound only.

Template Indicator - template of the indicator.

Push-notification Enter - push notification.

Push-notification TP1, TP2, TP3 and Close Order - push notification for TP1, TP2, TP3 and order closure.

Mail notification - receive notifications on the indicator signals by Email.







Features of strategy

The Cosmic Diviner Trend Entry indicator never redraws its values.

Entry points:

Up arrow - buy signal.

Down arrow - sell signal.

Take Profit levels:

Level TP1 - the first take profit for Scalping target.

Level TP2 - the second take profit for Middle target.

Level TP3 - the third take profit for Max target.

Stop Loss levels:

Level Sl1 - stop loss level 1.

Level Sl2 - stop loss level 2.





Options for using the strategy

For scalping:

Local period - M1, M5, M15.

open an order at signal - when the price reaches the ТР1 level, close the order manually.

open an order at signal, set ТР2, SL1; when the price reaches the ТР1 level, move SL to breakeven (order opening price).

open an order at signal, set ТР3, SL2; when the price reaches the TP2 level, move SL to breakeven (order opening price), then wain for the order to close.

For medium and long-term trading: