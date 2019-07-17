Intraday Profit by LATAlab MT5

1

Are you tired of tester grail and price action experts who earn only in the strategy tester?

You don't want to use strategies with grid, averaging and martingale?

Tired of the endlessly hanging non-closed positions that can blow up your trading account at any time?

Especially for you, the LATAlab team has developed a unique trading expert INTRADAY PROFIT MT5!


We present you the author’s intraday trading strategy. For a trading expert, formulas were developed for calculating volatility, trend strength, and correction points to determine the optimal market entry and Intraday trading.

The Expert Advisor works with any spread, on any types of trading accounts, NETTING and HEDGING. You will never be counted on a swap when trading as the adviser closes all open positions within one trading day.

In his work, the EA Intraday Profit always uses Take Profit and Stop Loss.

The basic settings are optimized for trading currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY; schedule M15.

Advisor is fully optimized and ready to go.



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Dmitry Gavrikov
388
Dmitry Gavrikov 2020.10.08 22:59 
 

Yes I took the risk downloading EA without reviews and ratings. At the end of the day EA closed ALL positions, including opened manually or by other EAs even those in losses!!! Paid 99 USD and lost another 50 USD+ at the very first day of using EA. Asking developers for refund, very disappointed, should not be such surprises from "setup and forgot EA".

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