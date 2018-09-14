Smart Day Strategy by LATAlab

4.75

Universal author's strategy, allows to determine the entry points for Buy and Sell both in the direction of the trend, on the reversals of trends and in the flat market.

The indicator is equipped with a unique scanner which each tick analyzes the price chart, calculates optimal levels and patterns for finding entry points by one of the 3 strategies. Each of the strategies combines author formulas and algorithms, for optimal trading we recommend using 3 strategies simultaneously as they are complementary.

The advantage of the indicator Smart Day Strategy is the presence of an information panel in which the user can see the current information on potential entry points simultaneously on all trading instruments on which the indicator is installed. Also in the information panel are buttons with which the user can quickly turn on or off the signals for the three strategies and the button for visualizing the scanners of the indicator.

Full description of the strategy Smart Day Strategy by LATAlab https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/721123

Features of strategy

For maximum convenience of the user in the indicator, built-in signals with pending orders Buy stop/Sell stop, Buy limit/Sell limit.

For each indicator signal, the user can activate the receipt of information alerts and push notifications.

After the entry point is fully formed, the pending order is converted into an order at the market price of Buy/Sell, the levels of the recommended Take Profit and Stop Loss are displayed for each order. In the event that after the appearance of the pending order the entry point has not been formed, the user will receive a notification that the order must be deleted.


Recommendations

Smart Day Strategy is a multicurrency indicator, suitable for working with any brokers.

The recommended trading period from M5 to H1.


Indicator parameters

  • Use Strategy 1 - use strategy # 1.
  • Use Strategy 2 - use strategy # 2.
  • Use Strategy 3 - use strategy # 3.
Indicator Settings 
  • Auto levels (On/Off) - Calculate the levels of the setting Take Profit, Stop Loss automatically for each time frame.
  • Index Tp1 (Auto levels On) - the author's index for calculating the level of Take Profit 1.
  • Index Tp2 (Auto levels On) - the author's index for calculating the level of Take Profit 1.
  • Index Tp3 (Auto levels On) - the author's index of calculation of level Take Profit 1.
  • Index Tp4 (Auto levels On) - the author's index of calculation of level Take Profit 1.
  • Index Sl (Auto levels On) - the author's index of calculation of the Stop Loss level.
  • Tp1 points (Auto levels Off) - manual setting of the Take Profit 1.
  • Tp2 points (Auto levels Off) - manual setting of the Take Profit 2.
  • Tp3 points (Auto levels Off) - manual setting of the Take Profit 3.
  • Tp4 points (Auto levels Off) - manual setting of the Take Profit 4.
  • Sl points (Auto levels Off) - Manual setting of the Stop Loss level.
 Visualization - the visualization settings of the indicator.
  • Show table - to display the information panel.
  • Visual scanning - to display on the graph a visual scan (in the strategy tester does not work).
  • Show closing lines - display the price reach line of the levels Tp1, Tp2, Tp3, Tp4, Sl.
  • Indicator Colors - the color settings of the indicator.
  • Graphic theme - the color of the graphic theme.
  • Color for general scanning - the color of the global scanner.
  • Color for local scanning - the color of the local scanner.
  • Color for aim - the color of the sight for the scanner.
Notifications - notification settings.
  • Alert and sound - alert and sound.
  • Sound only - only sound.
  • Push-notification - push notification.


Reviews 6
metaangel
372
metaangel 2020.04.15 15:32 
 

Great indicator! Very accurate entries and exits! Best regards

Forex1218
662
Forex1218 2018.10.06 15:07 
 

Good indicator for long term trading

samurai63
961
samurai63 2018.09.17 10:49 
 

Very good indicator, easy to use and accurate!

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (39)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
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Cosmic Diviner Trend Entry
Olena Kondratenko
4 (20)
Indicators
This multicurrency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of the trends, entry points and the take profit levels for each trade. The indicator can determine entry points on any trading period from M1 to D1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) and the recommended stop loss level (SL1, SL2). The options for using the strategy are described below. Full description of the indicator Cosm
Cosmic Diviner Big Deals System
Olena Kondratenko
4.2 (5)
Indicators
This is a unique multi-currency trading strategy developed for trading on H1 timeframe, which allows you to determine the global market entry points and obtain the maximum profit for each transaction. The market entry point is calculated using a variety of author equations and algorithms. We recommend using the indicator simultaneously on several trading instruments . A huge advantage of Big Deals System is an information panel in which the user can see the current information on potential entry
Cosmic Diviner Scalper System
Olena Kondratenko
4.48 (21)
Indicators
This is a multi-currency author strategy, designed for trading on the M1, M5, M15, М30, Н1, Н4. Entry points are calculated using custom formulas and algorithms that allow you to effectively determine current trend in the market, obtain the entry points (buy/sell) and the optimal levels to close orders. The Cosmic Diviner Scalper System indicator can be used on any Forex pairs. The detailed guide on how to use the indicator is provided in the blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/719602 A hug
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicators
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
Cosmic Diviner Reversal Zone Pro
Olena Kondratenko
5 (10)
Indicators
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the end of the trend, entry points and the expected take profit levels for each trade. The indicator can determine entry points on any trading period from M1 to D1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (Fast Take Profit, Middle Take Profit, Main Take Profit, Global Take Profit) and the Stop Loss level. The detailed guide on how to use the indicato
Cosmic Diviner Reversal Zone Lite
Olena Kondratenko
3.6 (5)
Indicators
This multicurrency indicator is the Lite version of the Cosmic Diviner Reversal Zone Pro indicator. The indicator is based on original formulas for analyzing the volatility and price movement strength. This allows determining the overbought and oversold states of instruments with great flexibility, as well as setting custom levels for opening buy or sell orders when the overbought or oversold values of the instruments reach a user-defined percentage. A huge advantage of Reversal Zone Lite is the
Cosmic Diviner Skyline Levels
Olena Kondratenko
5 (2)
Indicators
Cosmic Diviner Skyline Levels is an author's indicator of support and resistance levels, displays strong trading levels in the order of their importance, provides recommended entry points for Buy and Sell. The indicator is equipped with filters to read current trends and displays the signals for Buy and Sell on two strategies - the strategy of trading in the direction of the trend and the strategy of trading on trend reversals. The displayed levels of support and resistance are at the same time
Strong Scalper Pro by LATAlab
Olena Kondratenko
3 (2)
Experts
Strong Scalper Pro by LataLab - scalper Expert Advisor is based on the author's formulas for analyzing volatility and the strength of price movement. This allows the flexibility to determine global and local trends in the market and their correction, to obtain the most accurate entry points. All of the basic algorithms of the adviser have passed multiple tests on historical data over the past 10 years, the principle of operation is maximally adapted to the dynamics and volatility of today's mark
Trend Switch by LataLab
Olena Kondratenko
3 (2)
Indicators
A unique author's strategy that simultaneously determines the trend reversal, entry points and estimated profit levels for each transaction. The indicator can determine entry points on any trading period, starting with the M5 chart to W1. At the same time, for the convenience of the user, an arrow is always drawn at a certain point and the recommended profit levels (Take Profit1, Take Profit2, Manual Take Profit) the Stop Loss level is also displayed. A great advantage of the indicator  Trend Sw
Insider Scalper by LATAlab
Olena Kondratenko
Indicators
Great news from today you can test indicator within1 week absolutley for free! FREE version of indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41465 We present you an indicator - Insider Scalper by LATAlab developed by the LATAlab team, that allows you to bring scalping trading to a whole new level of quality! With our strategy you can: Insider Scalper by LATAlab displays a hidden tick chart that is not available in the basic tools of the terminal. Automatically detects and draws strong level
Insider Trading Panel by LATAlab
Olena Kondratenko
Utilities
Insider Trading Panel was developed by LATAlab specialists for the most effective scalping paired with the indicator Insider Scalper. All ditails about trading in blog  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/728853 The panel is also suitable for independent trading with any other indicators. Using the panel, you can quickly set: Take Profit and Stop Loss in pips, lot size. Open orders using the panel buttons. Track profit information of transactions Buy and Sell separately. Close transactions Buy Se
Profit Creator by LATAlab
Olena Kondratenko
Indicators
A unique multicurrency and multi-timeframe strategy developed by a team of LATAlab specialists. Strategy Profit Creator by LATAlab has been tested and verified by our team. This will allow you to earn maximum profit comfortably and efficiently. Strategy features Profit Creator by LATAlab never redraws. Works on any trading symbol. Time frame - from M1 to MN. Automatically detects Buy, Sell, Take Profit, Stop Loss levels. The indicator is equipped with a convenient information panel in which all
Infinity Profit Scalper PRO
Olena Kondratenko
Experts
Infinity Profit Scalper PRO a fully automated scalper adviser using a sophisticated algorithm for price breakdown at key price levels and a formula for calculating the price speed for the most accurate entry points into the market. Each market entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm. After identifying the optimal entry price, the advisor places a pending order, this allows you to open a transaction at the best price. Further orders are accompanied by an smart trailing stop. T
The Next Generation Scalper
Olena Kondratenko
Experts
The Next Generation Scalper is a new generation fully automatic scalping Expert Adviser. In addition to the classic trailing stops visible to brokers, the adviser uses several more smart trailing stops that are hidden for the broker. In the expert information table, it is possible to track low-quality brokers with the help of slippage analysis, using these tools you can get the best trading results. Each market entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm. After determining the op
Turn by LATA lab
Olena Kondratenko
Indicators
Do you want to trade quickly, easily and get daily profit? Then our new indicator was created just for you! TURN is an author multi currency strategy that simultaneously determines the end of a trend, entry points and estimated profit levels for each transaction. The indicator can determine entry points in any trading period, starting from the chart M5 to W1. At the same time, for the convenience of the user, the entry point in the form of an arrow is always drawn at a certain point and the rec
Net Spider
Olena Kondratenko
Experts
The Expert Advisor advantages: Opening the first order is designed to close by Take Profit, that is, the strategy uses the grid only to increase profit and reduce loss! Hurry to buy an adviser Net Spider in the first 2 days, super price only 199$  Watch a detailed video working with our expert   Revised loss behavior strategy. Now the client  limits the loss himself. Exactly the amount he wants, we recommend setting  not bigger half the deposit, That is the maximum that we recommend. Principle o
Energy Scalper
Olena Kondratenko
Experts
Energy Scalper   Energy a fully automated scalper adviser using a sophisticated author's algorithm for price breakdown at key price levels and a formula for calculating the price speed for the most accurate entry points into the market. Each market entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm. Attention at the request of our customers first 3 days the price will be $399 !!! Then the expert price will be $1000! Hurry to buy at a discount 50% After identifying the optimal entry price
Intraday Profit by LATAlab MT5
Olena Kondratenko
1 (1)
Experts
Are you tired of tester grail and price action experts who earn only in the strategy tester? You don't want to use strategies with grid, averaging and martingale? Tired of the endlessly hanging non-closed positions that can blow up your trading account at any time? Especially for you, the LATAlab team has developed a unique trading expert INTRADAY PROFIT MT5! We present you the author’s intraday trading strategy. For a trading expert, formulas were developed for calculating volatility, trend s
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mohdezzudin
100
mohdezzudin 2024.01.08 00:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

metaangel
372
metaangel 2020.04.15 15:32 
 

Great indicator! Very accurate entries and exits! Best regards

Vladimir Gerasymchuk
736
Vladimir Gerasymchuk 2020.02.04 13:23 
 

Still testing

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.05.22 14:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Forex1218
662
Forex1218 2018.10.06 15:07 
 

Good indicator for long term trading

samurai63
961
samurai63 2018.09.17 10:49 
 

Very good indicator, easy to use and accurate!

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