Energy a fully automated scalper adviser using a sophisticated author's algorithm for price breakdown at key price levels and a formula for calculating the price speed for the most accurate entry points into the market.

Each market entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm.

Attention at the request of our customers first 3 days the price will be $399 !!! Then the expert price will be $1000! Hurry to buy at a discount 50%

After identifying the optimal entry price, the advisor places a pending order, this allows you to open a transaction at the best price. Further orders are accompanied by an smart trailing stop.

The Expert Advisor is completely ready to trade; the only thing you need is to configure the lot that you want to trade.

Energy Scalper does not use a grid, martingale and locks! Always use a minimal and fixed stop loss.

We recommended:

Work with a broker with a minimal spread and use VPS.

Recommended leverage: 1: 500 or more.

Minimal deposit $ 100, with a micro account.