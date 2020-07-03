Energy Scalper

Energy Scalper

 
Energy a fully automated scalper adviser using a sophisticated author's algorithm for price breakdown at key price levels and a formula for calculating the price speed for the most accurate entry points into the market.

Each market entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm.

Attention at the request of our customers first 3 days the price will be $399 !!! Then the expert price will be $1000! Hurry to buy at a discount 50%

After identifying the optimal entry price, the advisor places a pending order, this allows you to open a transaction at the best price. Further orders are accompanied by an smart trailing stop.

The Expert Advisor is completely ready to trade; the only thing you need is to configure the lot that you want to trade.

Energy Scalper does not use a grid, martingale and locks! Always use a minimal and fixed stop loss.

We recommended:

Work with a broker with a minimal spread and use VPS.

Recommended leverage: 1: 500 or more.

Minimal deposit $ 100, with a micro account.


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Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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