Infinity Profit Scalper PRO

Infinity Profit Scalper PRO a fully automated scalper adviser using a sophisticated algorithm for price breakdown at key price levels and a formula for calculating the price speed for the most accurate entry points into the market.

Each market entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm.

After identifying the optimal entry price, the advisor places a pending order, this allows you to open a transaction at the best price. Further orders are accompanied by an smart trailing stop.

The Expert Advisor is completely ready to trade; the only thing you need is to configure the lot that you want to trade.

Innfinity Profit Scalper PRO does not use a grid, martingale and locks! Always use a minimal and fixed stop loss.

We recommended:

Use currency EURUSD and default settings.

We recommend use brokers with zero stop level (you can see this in the specification of instrument).

Work with a broker with a minimal spread and use VPS.

Recommended leverage: 1: 500 or more.

Minimal deposit $ 100, with a micro account.


