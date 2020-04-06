Infinity Profit Scalper PRO
- Experts
- Olena Kondratenko
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Each market entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm.
After identifying the optimal entry price, the advisor places a pending order, this allows you to open a transaction at the best price. Further orders are accompanied by an smart trailing stop.
The Expert Advisor is completely ready to trade; the only thing you need is to configure the lot that you want to trade.
Innfinity Profit Scalper PRO does not use a grid, martingale and locks! Always use a minimal and fixed stop loss.
We recommended:
Use currency EURUSD and default settings.
We recommend use brokers with zero stop level (you can see this in the specification of instrument).
Work with a broker with a minimal spread and use VPS.
Recommended leverage: 1: 500 or more.
Minimal deposit $ 100, with a micro account.