Cosmic Diviner Scalper System

4.48

This is a multi-currency author strategy, designed for trading on the M1, M5, M15, М30, Н1, Н4. Entry points are calculated using custom formulas and algorithms that allow you to effectively determine current trend in the market, obtain the entry points (buy/sell) and the optimal levels to close orders.

The Cosmic Diviner Scalper System indicator can be used on any Forex pairs.

The detailed guide on how to use the indicator is provided in the blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/719602

A huge advantage of Scalper System is the availability of an information panel in which the user can see the current information on potential entry points, simultaneously on all trading instruments on which the indicator is installed. Also, in the information panel, the actual information on the results of the previous transactions (in pips) is displayed. The system is equipped with a dialog box in which you can get up-to-date information on entry points, the achievement of Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and optionally you can connect sound information.

The indicator is equipped with a very convenient visualized trading zone in the form of a blue square - when a Buy signal appears and a red square - when appears a signal for Sell. When the entry points appear, the indicator displays recommended levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss in the form of horizontal lines with price tags. The Cosmic Diviner Scalper System is designed for scalping. For maximum efficiency the indicator includes built-in filters for pre-term trade exit depending on the market situation and currency pair fluctuations. The options for using the strategy are described below.


Features of strategy

The Cosmic Diviner Scalper System indicator is never redrawn.

  • Entry points:
    • Buy Signal - blue arrow pointing upwards, on the chart visualized blue trading zone.
    • Sell ​​signal - red arrow pointing down, on the chart visualized red trading zone.
  • Levels of Take Profit:
    • The zone of the recommended maximum Take Profit setting is displayed as a horizontal line with a blue price tag.
    • Level TP1 - first Take profit Scalping the target is displayed as a blue tick.
    • Level TP2 - second Take profit Max target - displayed as a blue tick at the level of the horizontal line of the Max TP installation. In case the price does not take the Max TP, we recommend closing the position at the end of the visualization zone.

Options for using the strategy:

  1. When one blue tick appears to fix a profit - a quick scalping goal.
  2. When one blue tick appears, fix half the profit and transfer the SL to a breakeven. When two blue ticks appear, close the order.
  • Stop Loss levels:
    • The zone of the recommended Stop Loss installation is displayed as a horizontal line with a price tag of orange color.
    • The appearance of the pink cross at the end of the visualized trade zone means a recommendation to exit from the open position.


Settings

  • Alert and sound (true/false) - alert and sound on/off.
  • Push-notification Enter (true/false) - push-notification on/off.
  • Push-notification TP and SL (true/false) - push-notification for TP and SL on/off.

Colors in Zones - color scheme for trading zones.

  • Color Buy Zone - choose color for the Buy zone.
  • Color Sell Zone - choose color for the Sell zone.
  • Color Spread Zone - choose color for the Spread zone.
  • Color Price Open - choose color for the Open price.
  • Color Price Take Profit - choose color for Take Profit.
  • Color Price Stop Loss - choose color for Stop Loss.

Color Arrows - choose color for arrows.

  • Color Arrow Up - choose color for the up arrow.
  • Color Arrow Down - choose color for the down arrow.
  • Color Check Sign - choose color for the take profit signal.
  • Color Stop Sign - choose color for the stop signal.

Colors in the Table - color scheme for the information table.

  • Table Background Color - choose color for the table background.
  • Color of Indicator Name - choose color for the indicator header.
  • Result color - choose color for the table results.
  • Color of Symbols - choose color for the table symbols.
Reviews 22
elvisgonya
134
elvisgonya 2019.08.02 18:32 
 

Excellent indicator started to use it and must say it produce very good results on lower time frames.

Xiaodong Liu
57
Xiaodong Liu 2019.05.08 00:42 
 

This is very good indicator... 5 stars

Raylee Inglis
238
Raylee Inglis 2019.04.05 01:10 
 

I purchased this system a few months ago and it paid for itself in 2 trading sessions. I look forward to new products from Olena's team. Customer support is excellent .............. my enquiries were answered promptly. Thank you

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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Olena Kondratenko
4 (20)
Indicators
This multicurrency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of the trends, entry points and the take profit levels for each trade. The indicator can determine entry points on any trading period from M1 to D1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) and the recommended stop loss level (SL1, SL2). The options for using the strategy are described below. Full description of the indicator Cosm
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4.2 (5)
Indicators
This is a unique multi-currency trading strategy developed for trading on H1 timeframe, which allows you to determine the global market entry points and obtain the maximum profit for each transaction. The market entry point is calculated using a variety of author equations and algorithms. We recommend using the indicator simultaneously on several trading instruments . A huge advantage of Big Deals System is an information panel in which the user can see the current information on potential entry
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Indicators
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Indicators
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the end of the trend, entry points and the expected take profit levels for each trade. The indicator can determine entry points on any trading period from M1 to D1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (Fast Take Profit, Middle Take Profit, Main Take Profit, Global Take Profit) and the Stop Loss level. The detailed guide on how to use the indicato
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Indicators
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Indicators
Cosmic Diviner Skyline Levels is an author's indicator of support and resistance levels, displays strong trading levels in the order of their importance, provides recommended entry points for Buy and Sell. The indicator is equipped with filters to read current trends and displays the signals for Buy and Sell on two strategies - the strategy of trading in the direction of the trend and the strategy of trading on trend reversals. The displayed levels of support and resistance are at the same time
Smart Day Strategy by LATAlab
Olena Kondratenko
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Universal author's strategy, allows to determine the entry points for Buy and Sell both in the direction of the trend, on the reversals of trends and in the flat market. The indicator is equipped with a unique scanner which each tick analyzes the price chart, calculates optimal levels and patterns for finding entry points by one of the 3 strategies. Each of the strategies combines author formulas and algorithms, for optimal trading we recommend using 3 strategies simultaneously as they are compl
Strong Scalper Pro by LATAlab
Olena Kondratenko
3 (2)
Experts
Strong Scalper Pro by LataLab - scalper Expert Advisor is based on the author's formulas for analyzing volatility and the strength of price movement. This allows the flexibility to determine global and local trends in the market and their correction, to obtain the most accurate entry points. All of the basic algorithms of the adviser have passed multiple tests on historical data over the past 10 years, the principle of operation is maximally adapted to the dynamics and volatility of today's mark
Trend Switch by LataLab
Olena Kondratenko
3 (2)
Indicators
A unique author's strategy that simultaneously determines the trend reversal, entry points and estimated profit levels for each transaction. The indicator can determine entry points on any trading period, starting with the M5 chart to W1. At the same time, for the convenience of the user, an arrow is always drawn at a certain point and the recommended profit levels (Take Profit1, Take Profit2, Manual Take Profit) the Stop Loss level is also displayed. A great advantage of the indicator  Trend Sw
Insider Scalper by LATAlab
Olena Kondratenko
Indicators
Great news from today you can test indicator within1 week absolutley for free! FREE version of indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41465 We present you an indicator - Insider Scalper by LATAlab developed by the LATAlab team, that allows you to bring scalping trading to a whole new level of quality! With our strategy you can: Insider Scalper by LATAlab displays a hidden tick chart that is not available in the basic tools of the terminal. Automatically detects and draws strong level
Insider Trading Panel by LATAlab
Olena Kondratenko
Utilities
Insider Trading Panel was developed by LATAlab specialists for the most effective scalping paired with the indicator Insider Scalper. All ditails about trading in blog  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/728853 The panel is also suitable for independent trading with any other indicators. Using the panel, you can quickly set: Take Profit and Stop Loss in pips, lot size. Open orders using the panel buttons. Track profit information of transactions Buy and Sell separately. Close transactions Buy Se
Profit Creator by LATAlab
Olena Kondratenko
Indicators
A unique multicurrency and multi-timeframe strategy developed by a team of LATAlab specialists. Strategy Profit Creator by LATAlab has been tested and verified by our team. This will allow you to earn maximum profit comfortably and efficiently. Strategy features Profit Creator by LATAlab never redraws. Works on any trading symbol. Time frame - from M1 to MN. Automatically detects Buy, Sell, Take Profit, Stop Loss levels. The indicator is equipped with a convenient information panel in which all
Infinity Profit Scalper PRO
Olena Kondratenko
Experts
Infinity Profit Scalper PRO a fully automated scalper adviser using a sophisticated algorithm for price breakdown at key price levels and a formula for calculating the price speed for the most accurate entry points into the market. Each market entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm. After identifying the optimal entry price, the advisor places a pending order, this allows you to open a transaction at the best price. Further orders are accompanied by an smart trailing stop. T
The Next Generation Scalper
Olena Kondratenko
Experts
The Next Generation Scalper is a new generation fully automatic scalping Expert Adviser. In addition to the classic trailing stops visible to brokers, the adviser uses several more smart trailing stops that are hidden for the broker. In the expert information table, it is possible to track low-quality brokers with the help of slippage analysis, using these tools you can get the best trading results. Each market entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm. After determining the op
Turn by LATA lab
Olena Kondratenko
Indicators
Do you want to trade quickly, easily and get daily profit? Then our new indicator was created just for you! TURN is an author multi currency strategy that simultaneously determines the end of a trend, entry points and estimated profit levels for each transaction. The indicator can determine entry points in any trading period, starting from the chart M5 to W1. At the same time, for the convenience of the user, the entry point in the form of an arrow is always drawn at a certain point and the rec
Net Spider
Olena Kondratenko
Experts
The Expert Advisor advantages: Opening the first order is designed to close by Take Profit, that is, the strategy uses the grid only to increase profit and reduce loss! Hurry to buy an adviser Net Spider in the first 2 days, super price only 199$  Watch a detailed video working with our expert   Revised loss behavior strategy. Now the client  limits the loss himself. Exactly the amount he wants, we recommend setting  not bigger half the deposit, That is the maximum that we recommend. Principle o
Energy Scalper
Olena Kondratenko
Experts
Energy Scalper   Energy a fully automated scalper adviser using a sophisticated author's algorithm for price breakdown at key price levels and a formula for calculating the price speed for the most accurate entry points into the market. Each market entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm. Attention at the request of our customers first 3 days the price will be $399 !!! Then the expert price will be $1000! Hurry to buy at a discount 50% After identifying the optimal entry price
Intraday Profit by LATAlab MT5
Olena Kondratenko
1 (1)
Experts
Are you tired of tester grail and price action experts who earn only in the strategy tester? You don't want to use strategies with grid, averaging and martingale? Tired of the endlessly hanging non-closed positions that can blow up your trading account at any time? Especially for you, the LATAlab team has developed a unique trading expert INTRADAY PROFIT MT5! We present you the author’s intraday trading strategy. For a trading expert, formulas were developed for calculating volatility, trend s
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elvisgonya
134
elvisgonya 2019.08.02 18:32 
 

Excellent indicator started to use it and must say it produce very good results on lower time frames.

thprince
114
thprince 2019.06.10 16:33 
 

Pretty good indicator, accurate signals.

Update 11 Jul 19:

Indicator will make losses in the long run. Reviews on this thread are marked as 5 stars because owner requested for it and in exchange gives extra indicators (which doesn't work anyway) for free. Sent multiple e-mails and messages requesting for assistance and no replies came.

Xiaodong Liu
57
Xiaodong Liu 2019.05.08 00:42 
 

This is very good indicator... 5 stars

Raylee Inglis
238
Raylee Inglis 2019.04.05 01:10 
 

I purchased this system a few months ago and it paid for itself in 2 trading sessions. I look forward to new products from Olena's team. Customer support is excellent .............. my enquiries were answered promptly. Thank you

Sergei Melnikov
3215
Sergei Melnikov 2019.03.21 09:18 
 

Greetings!

I was buy it, in the end of march. I was create bot for this indicator and get 9 currency:

- eurusd

- gbpusd

- usdjpy

- cadjpy

- eurjpy

- audusd

- usdchf

- nzdusd

Here result:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/557059

Road73
187
Road73 2019.03.06 18:59 
 

good indicator, use it daily

Martin Dieter Backschat
4556
Martin Dieter Backschat 2019.02.20 15:57 
 

So far works good and gives frequent trade opportunities. I recommend to add your own filter like time of day, upcoming news/economic sentiment etc before entering the trade.

Amin Mohebbi
486
Amin Mohebbi 2019.01.10 17:20 
 

Be Careful Guys

The Author ask people to add review here in favor of their product and take a free indicator.

I am testing this system. so far not good. 7% loss

a_sane3
531
a_sane3 2019.01.10 09:16 
 

Excellent customer service Excellent indicator

harpo2018
24
harpo2018 2019.01.05 16:35 
 

Very good indicator. Support is also very prompt and professional.

Simon Loyo
50
Simon Loyo 2019.01.04 12:28 
 

Great and Awesome indicator

weichang63
68
weichang63 2019.01.03 15:32 
 

very good indicator... 5 stars

globetrotter777
484
globetrotter777 2018.12.09 10:38 
 

nice indicator

I Komang Bayu Antara
733
I Komang Bayu Antara 2018.11.27 11:59 
 

very good indicator... 5 stars

lucide12
120
lucide12 2018.11.13 08:35 
 

Very nice concept indicator, the visualization helps in determine optimal results.

Tae Youn
1472
Tae Youn 2018.11.12 23:34 
 

Excellent indicator. 5 stars!!

Pwrtnar
395
Pwrtnar 2018.11.01 01:17 
 

Very useful indicator.Amazing!

mkjones320
408
mkjones320 2018.10.26 03:36 
 

Great indicator, really enjoying using it! Thanks

Chi Kin Lam
911
Chi Kin Lam 2018.08.21 08:39 
 

Great indicator

Bin Guan
463
Bin Guan 2018.07.23 17:31 
 

Good indicator, expect more profit.

12
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