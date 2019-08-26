Insider Trading Panel by LATAlab

Insider Trading Panel was developed by LATAlab specialists for the most effective scalping paired with the indicator Insider Scalper.

All ditails about trading in blog https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/728853

The panel is also suitable for independent trading with any other indicators.

Using the panel, you can quickly set:

  • Take Profit and Stop Loss in pips, lot size.
  • Open orders using the panel buttons.
  • Track profit information of transactions Buy and Sell separately.
  • Close transactions Buy Sell using panel buttons.
  • Close all open orders using one button.
  • Track information on earned profit for today.
  • Activate and use breakeven level information on open orders.

Video Insider Trading Panel by LATAlab
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