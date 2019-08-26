Insider Trading Panel by LATAlab
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 26 August 2019
- Activations: 8
Insider Trading Panel was developed by LATAlab specialists for the most effective scalping paired with the indicator Insider Scalper.
All ditails about trading in blog https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/728853
The panel is also suitable for independent trading with any other indicators.
Using the panel, you can quickly set:
- Take Profit and Stop Loss in pips, lot size.
- Open orders using the panel buttons.
- Track profit information of transactions Buy and Sell separately.
- Close transactions Buy Sell using panel buttons.
- Close all open orders using one button.
- Track information on earned profit for today.
- Activate and use breakeven level information on open orders.