Strong Scalper Pro by LataLab - scalper Expert Advisor is based on the author's formulas for analyzing volatility and the strength of price movement. This allows the flexibility to determine global and local trends in the market and their correction, to obtain the most accurate entry points.

All of the basic algorithms of the adviser have passed multiple tests on historical data over the past 10 years, the principle of operation is maximally adapted to the dynamics and volatility of today's market.

The adviser always uses Take Profit and Stop Loss as well as the author's Smart Trailing Stop and Breakeven - the breakeven level of the transaction.

The basic settings of Strong Scalper Pro by LataLab are optimized for trading on the EURUSD M5 chart. Also, the adviser can work on other currency pairs, taking into account individual settings.

Recommended deposit: