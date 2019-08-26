Insider Scalper by LATAlab

Great news from today you can test indicator within1 week absolutley for free! FREE version of indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41465

We present you an indicator - Insider Scalper by LATAlab developed by the LATAlab team, that allows you to bring scalping trading to a whole new level of quality! With our strategy you can:

  • Insider Scalper by LATAlab displays a hidden tick chart that is not available in the basic tools of the terminal.
  • Automatically detects and draws strong levels for profitable scalping trading.
  • Using the indicator, you can see hidden scalping trends inside the bar.
  • The number of profitable entry points is much higher than on standard timeframes.

The indicator gives a real advantage over the crowd in understanding price movement! 

All details you can read in blog https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/728853

For maximum effective trading, trade on accounts with a minimum spread and fast execution.

Attention we do not recommend testing the indicator in the strategy tester of the MT4 terminal; this is useless. History does not display the correct ticks history.

Before buying, we recommend that you carefully see the live trading video using our indicator to understand its operation. All videos and instructions provided on the blog.

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