The Expert Advisor advantages: Opening the first order is designed to close by Take Profit, that is, the strategy uses the grid only to increase profit and reduce loss!

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Revised loss behavior strategy. Now the client limits the loss himself. Exactly the amount he wants, we recommend setting not bigger half the deposit, That is the maximum that we recommend.

Principle of work NET SPIDER is based on the author's algorithms for calculating the volume for each position with the dynamic orders grid and the Martingale principle. The EA opens order using an intelligent system of settlements both by trend and by correction, which makes it possible to earn on the market movements in both directions. It uses several order grids and volume increase for each grid, which allows comfortable trading without overloading the deposit.



