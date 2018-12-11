Trend Switch by LataLab
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 8
To visualize the operation of the indicator's trading algorithm was created the Visual Panel. The panel shows the areas of potential entry points for Buy and Sell. Profit levels - Take Profit and loss limits - Stop Loss are calculated automatically for each trading period, depending on the volatility of the currency pair and the time frame set by the user. In this indicator, the user can independently set the installation level on the trading chart of the desired profit - Manual TP.
Strategy features
Trend Switch Switch by LataLab never redraws
- Market entry levels:
- Up arrow - buy signal.
- Down arrow - sell signal.
- Take Profit Levels:
- Take Profit 1 Level - first Take Profit Scalping goal, a tick appears when it reaches.
- Take Profit 2 Level - Second Take Profit Global Target, when reached, a check mark appears.
- Manual Take Profit level - Take Profit is set by the user manually based on his own strategy; when reached, a check mark appears.
- Stop Loss Level - a cross appears when reaching.
Indicator Parameters
- Manual Take Profit (ON/OFF) - install TP manually.
- Take Profit, pips - TP size in pips.
- Alert and Sound (ON/OFF)
- Only Sound (ON/OFF)
- Email-notification (ON/OFF)
- Push-notification Enter (ON/OFF)
- Push-notification TP and SL (ON/OFF)
- Reversal zones (ON/OFF)
- Active Buy Zone color
- Active Sell Zone color
- no longer relevant Buy Zone color
- no longer relevant Sell Zone color
- Color template (ON/OFF)
- Color Arrow Up
- Color Arrow Down
- Color Take Profit
- Color Stop Loss
- Color Level Entry
- Color Level Take Profit
- Color Level Manual Take Profit
- Color Level Stop Loss
- Panel (ON/OFF) - display information panel.
I made my purchase today and Trend switch by LataLab is superb. when I attach to my chart and see it, the previous signal is truly right and if you could buy other Olena other's indicator such as Cosmic Big deals and Diviner Reversal that I owned it, It does really help to multiply your profits. I am so lucky to have your product Olena. Great and thank you.