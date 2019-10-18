Advanced MACD EA
Link to product MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42952
Link to product MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42951
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Overview
Advanced MACD is a safe and fully automated EA. This EA uses MACD indicator with double confirmation set and filtering by range of latest price movements.
Every order has stop-loss and the EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections.
This EA does NOT use the dangerous strategies like Martingale, etc.
Advanced MACD is NOT a tick scalper that produces high number of trades per day and it is NOT dependent on every point of price.
This EA is fully customizable by user.
This EA is not limited by trading pair or time-frame (recommended to use on H1 time-frames).
Advanced MACD EA default settings is optimized for EURUSD H1.
Advanced MACD EA is verified on both platforms (MT4 and MT5) and successfully passed tests and simulations with 100 % real ticks in MT5 with variable spread and simulated execution delays as well as with 99.90 % real ticks in MT4 with variable spread.
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Recommendations
- Adapt your own risk settings according to the account equity and always verify with back-test
- True ECN broker is recommended for any type of automated trading
- Use minimal deposit of 500 USD
- Use EURUSD H1 time-frame
Trading Instructions
- Move EA to the chart (simply drag and drop)
- When pop up window appears select desired settings (for EURUSD H1 you can use default settings)
- If using more trading pairs and more charts, make sure that each chart has unique Magic number !!!
- In settings window always adjust FixedLotSize (or RiskInPercentOfBalance when UseAutolot is enabled) based on your account equity and your own trading risk
- Make sure you have sufficient margin to open new positions, especially if using low leverage accounts
- Confirm settings and let the EA trade
Trading checklist
- Make sure that each chart has unique Magic number!
- If using standard VPS server or personal PC - Make sure that AutoTrading is enabled in your Metatrader terminal (smiley face on the top right corner of the chart)
- If you are using Metatrader MQL VPS server - Make sure that AutoTrading is disabled in your Metatrader terminal (sad face on the top right corner of the chart)
- Make sure you are using charts with time-frames that you want to trade
- Make sure that you are using right Money management and every time verify with back-test
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FAQ
- This is not a 1 minute scalper so there is a possibility that this day was not any signal confirmed to open new position
- If you study the back-test you will see that sometimes it can take even several days to find suitable trend and to open new positions
- Verify that AutoTrading is enabled in your PC/VPS Metatrader Terminal (If using MQL VPS: AutoTrading must be disabled in your Metatrader Terminal)
- There is implemented status information that will print status of the EA every X hours (or when status changed) selected by StatusIntervalInHours to the Expert tab. So you can easily check if the EA is running correctly.
2) Will EA work with other brokers?
- EA is not limited for any broker. Always verify with back-test with proper tick data (Make sure that you have enough margin if using low leverages).
- True ECN broker is always recommended as well as 24/7 hours VPS server
3) Will the EA work with X:X leverage?
- EA has no leverage limitation. It was optimized for 1:200 to 1:500 leverage. If using other leverage, make sure you have enough margin. Verify with back-test with your proper account settings.
4) This EA is opening and closing orders quickly
- This could be problem if using more charts and there is duplicate Magic number in the chart.
- Make sure that each chart has UNIQUE Magic number
Parameters
General Settings
- Magic - Magic number - MUST be unique for each chart
- CommentOrders - Optional - Custom comment for orders
- StatusIntervalInHours - number of hours for periodic EA status check
- EnablePushNotifyStatus - Enable/Disable sending EA status with push notification
Risk Settings
- FixedLotSize - Fixed size of the Lot to trade (UseAutoLot has to be disabled)
- MaxOrders - Max number of orders that can be traded simultaneously
- MinDistance - Minimum distance in points for placing new orders
- CloseProfit - Close in profit after reaching desired profit points
- OrderHoldingTimeHours - Time in hours that orders can be traded from the last placed order
- StopLoss - Stop loss in points
- TakeProfit - Take profit in points
Risk Settings - Automatic Lot
- UseAutoLot - Enable/disable automatic lot size calculation base don account balance and StopLoss
- RiskInPercentOfBalance - Risk in percent of account balance
- MaxLotSize - Maximum size of the lot
Advanced MACD Specific Settings
- FastEMA - Fast EMA parameter for MACD indicator
- SlowEMA - Slow EMA parameter for MACD indicator
- SignalMA - Signal EMA parameter for MACD indicator
- FilterMACD - Confirmation filtering parameter for MACD indicator
- Weight - Weight parameter for MACD filter
- Deviation - Deviation parameter for MACD filter
- StepFileter - MACD filter step
- MaxFilter - MACD max filter size
Info Panel Settings
- ShowInfoPanel - Show/Hide Info Panel
- PanelBackgroundColor - Info Panel background color
- DefaultFontColor - Info Panel main font color
- PanelHeaderColor - Info Panel Header background color
- HeaderFontColor - Info Panel Header font color
Other Settings
- UseSpreadProtection - Enable/Disable spread protection
- MaxSpread - Max spread in points (Running mean spread)