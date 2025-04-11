GoldenHawk Mt4

GoldenHawk EA is an Expert Advisor developed for trading gold (XAU/USD).
It combines multiple strategies, including Price Action and technical indicators such as Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Parabolic SAR, to support trend analysis and entry point identification.

EA Setup Details 

  • Working trading pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD 
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Min deposit: $200
  • Min leverage 1:100 
  • Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended


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TradeStats by Magic
Van Thuan Le
Utilities
TradeStats by Magic This Expert Advisor (EA) to analyze your trading performance based on Magic Number and custom time ranges. It's a must-have tool for traders running multiple strategies or managing multiple EAs on the same account. Key Features:     Custom Time Range Selection: View trading performance for day, week, 30 day, 60 day     Filter by Magic Number: Easily track profit/loss of each EA or strategy using unique Magic Numbers.
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nuytran23
14
nuytran23 2025.04.17 02:07 
 

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Van Thuan Le
563
Reply from developer Van Thuan Le 2025.04.17 02:08
Thanks you
kwarthurcheung
88
kwarthurcheung 2025.04.16 13:19 
 

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Van Thuan Le
563
Reply from developer Van Thuan Le 2025.04.17 02:08
Thanks you
Itfriend
14
Itfriend 2025.04.15 13:04 
 

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Van Thuan Le
563
Reply from developer Van Thuan Le 2025.04.17 02:10
Thank you so much
Sergei Vasilev
732
Sergei Vasilev 2025.04.15 03:37 
 

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Van Thuan Le
563
Reply from developer Van Thuan Le 2025.04.17 02:11
Thank you so much!
taisaone
14
taisaone 2025.04.11 14:03 
 

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