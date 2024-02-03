BreakHarmony MTF BreakOut BreakDown Indicator MT4

BreakHarmony Multi-Timeframe Breakout Indicator for MT4

The BreakHarmony Multi-Timeframe Breakout Indicator for MT4 is a highly advanced tool providing information on breakout points across different timeframes, aiding traders in decision-making and understanding market movements.

[ Features and Manual | MT5 version All Products ]

The indicator tracks breakout points on price charts across 6 timeframes. Breakout prices are indicated with the closing price of the corresponding candle, while broken resistance and support prices are also signalized by horizintal lines at the candles that have been broken above or below.

Results of the analysis conducted on each timeframe are summarized in a consolidated panel, allowing traders to quickly interpret the market situation. This feature is particularly useful, providing an instant overview of the prevailing breakout direction on each timeframe.

An additional advantage of the indicator is its display of the time remaining until the candle closes on each timeframe. This helps traders react to market events in a timely manner, optimizing their trading strategies based on the remaining time horizon.

The indicator goes a step further by providing advance signals on potential breakouts before the candle closes. On each timeframe, the directional arrow gradually shifts towards the anticipated breakout direction as the candle approaches its closure. This forward-looking feature serves as a valuable tool for traders, offering insight into the likely market direction before the candle is finalized. The change of the directional arrow as the candle progresses towards closure allows traders to preemptively gauge potential shifts in market sentiment, empowering them to make timely and informed trading decisions. This dynamic forecasting element adds a predictive dimension to the tool, enhancing its usability for traders seeking a proactive approach to market analysis.

The combination of an intuitive interface and detailed information enables traders to navigate efficiently across different timeframes, optimizing their trading decisions and increasing the likelihood of success. The indicator offers a comprehensive view of market dynamics, uniquely facilitating more accurate and informed trading.


By combining the Trend Harmony indicator with the Break Harmony indicator, traders can attain an even more precise and comprehensive understanding of the chart dynamics. The Trend Harmony indicator, with its ability to identify and emphasize prevailing trends across multiple timeframes, works synergistically with the Break Harmony indicator's capacity to pinpoint breakout and breakdown points. Together, these indicators create a holistic view of the market, integrating trend analysis with breakout signals.

As the Trend Harmony indicator highlights the overarching market direction, the Break Harmony indicator complements this information by identifying critical points where significant price movements are likely to occur. The synergy between the two indicators enables traders to align their strategies with both the broader trend and potential breakout opportunities.


**For proper operation please make sure historical data is downloaded for every timeframe or reduce analyzed period (at  HOW_MUCH_TIME_TO_ANALYSE inputs)**


NOTE: BREAK HARMONY - MTF BreakOut Indicator is compatible with MetaTrader 4 and is designed to enhance, not replace, your trading strategy. Trade responsibly!


For MT5 Version: Click here.

For more detail please Click here.

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Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
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Genki Andou
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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