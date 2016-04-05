Balancer EA

Balancer EA is a sophisticated grid trading tool designed to maximize profits by simultaneously opening both buy and sell positions. Or even greater control, you can also utilize the manual panel to fine-tune your trading strategy.

However, it is important to use this EA with caution and only risk an amount you are comfortable with. We encourage you to backtest the EA and experiment with the settings to find the ones that work best for you.


  • Recommended  symbols: Backtest on any symbol of your choice and then use it  
  • Recommended timeframe: H1 (1 Hour chart)

    Features:

    • Cheaper than similar EAs
    • Works on any symbols of your choice
    • News Filter in live trading & backtest
    • Not overfitted to historical data
    • Not limited to certain symbols
    • Developer support

      Requirements:

      • Hedging account
      • Not sensitive to spread, but an ECN account is suggested 
      • Run continuously on VPS (to ensure uninterrupted trading)
      • Leverage of 1:200 or higher

        Looking for a high quality EA?

        Check out my other EA --------> Harmonizer EA

        Recommended setup:

        To begin, attach the Balancer EA to any symbol on the H1 (hourly) timeframe. Start with a minimum deposit of 500 USD, though a 1500 USD deposit is recommended for lower risk. No .set file is necessary. You can either use the default settings or customize them through backtesting to find the ideal configuration for your trading style and chosen symbol.

        Also, you can delete positions manually and the EA will recalculate the new TP based on remaining positions.

          EA parameters:

          Money Management

            Lot Calculation Method: Select the lot calculation method according to the risk you want to take. Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Deposit load will calculate lots based on deposit load, and 4 predefined risk will calculate Lot size automatically for you

            Deposit Load (%): Calculation of the initial lot size based on deposit load

            Fixed Lots: Calculation of initial lot size based on fixed lots

            Take Profit: The amount of profit for each set of trades in points

            Global Drawdown Check: Checks for maximum possible loss, recommend using it that never EA blows your account

            Max Global Drawdown (%): The percentage of drawdown to stop the EA. Only works when the Drawdown Check is set to Check Drawdown in Percent(%)

            Max Global Drawdown (points): The drawdown in points to stop the EA. Only works when the Drawdown Check is set to Check Drawdown in Points

            Max Global Drawdown (currency): The drawdown in amount of money to stop the EA . Only works when the Drawdown Check is set to Check Drawdown in Currency

            TSL Trigger Points: The Trailing Stop Loss is activated when a session of trade(s) reach the TSL Trigger Points in profit (if set to 0, disabled)

            TSL Points: The Trailing Stop will be trailed in this set distance 


                Grid Settings

                  Smart Distance: Adjusts the distance between trades based on market mood

                  Change Min Distance after ?th Trade: Increase the minimum distance between grid positions after a specified number of trades.

                  Change Min Distance (?% * Min Distance): Adjust the minimum distance between positions by a percentage. A value less than 100% decreases the distance, while a value greater than 100% increases it.

                  Change Expected Lot after ?th Trade: Increase the expected lot size for grid positions after a specified number of trades.

                  Change Expected Lot increase (?% * Expected Increase): Adjust the expected lot size increase by a percentage. A value less than 100% decreases the increase, while a value greater than 100% increases it.

                  Maximum Trades: Max number of trades in each set of trades


                    News Filter

                    News Filter: Activates or deactivate News Filter

                    Wait To Open Initial Trade: No new trade around economic events if there is no other open position

                    Wait To Open Secondary Trade: No new trade around economic events if already there is open position(s)

                    Wait Minutes Before Event: Stop opening positions before economic event in minutes

                    Wait Minutes After Event: Stop opening positions after economic event in minutes

                    Consider Medium Impact News: Activates medium impact events

                    Show News Panel: Activates or deactivate the graphical information on the chart for economic events
                        General

                          Max SpreadMax spread the EA will be allowed to enter a trade

                          Randomize Entry: Makes a random delay of up to 10 seconds before opening a trade

                          GUI: Activates or deactivate the graphical information on the chart

                          Magic: This number should be unique for every EA in your account


                          How to use News Filter while backtesting?

                          First, run the EA on the terminal with the news filter set to true to download the calendar. Then, you can backtest with the news data.


                          Please contact me after purchasing the EA.

                          This will help me inform you about any updates to the EA, provide you with suitable support and add you to telegram community group.



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                          Vladimir Lekhovitser
                          3.37 (30)
                          Experts
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                          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                          4.85 (506)
                          Experts
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                          4.08 (37)
                          Experts
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                          Experts
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                          Experts
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                          Experts
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                          MQL TOOLS SL
                          4.33 (112)
                          Experts
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                          MQL TOOLS SL
                          5 (4)
                          Experts
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                          Ayush V Jain
                          5 (3)
                          Experts
                          Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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                          Valentina Zhuchkova
                          4.17 (24)
                          Experts
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                          Experts
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