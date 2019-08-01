Impulse EA MT5 Expert Advisor is based on the author's trading strategy. The EA algorithm does not use martingale, averaging and any other risky money management systems. It is based on candlestick analysis. The EA analyzes several time frames and determines the dominant price direction. Entering the market takes place in moments of a surge of volatility. Each trade of the EA is accompanied by stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The size of Stop Loss and Take Profit is determined by market volatility. The EA can trade the specified volume or dynamically select it for each trade based on the amount of available funds, the size of the Stop Loss and the selected risk preset for the trade.

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