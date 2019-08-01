Impulse EA MT5

5

Impulse EA MT5 Expert Advisor is based on the author's trading strategy. The EA algorithm does not use martingale, averaging and any other risky money management systems. It is based on candlestick analysis. The EA analyzes several time frames and determines the dominant price direction. Entering the market takes place in moments of a surge of volatility. Each trade of the EA is accompanied by stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The size of Stop Loss and Take Profit is determined by market volatility. The EA can trade the specified volume or dynamically select it for each trade based on the amount of available funds, the size of the Stop Loss and the selected risk preset for the trade.

Trading recommendations:

  • Use ECN accounts with minimum spreads and commissions;
  • Use the Expert Advisor on the VPS server.

Account type:

Netting and hedging.

The EA trades only on the Forex market and only on the listed currency pairs:

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD.


Advisor's advantages:

  • Not used risk management system capital, such as martingale, averaging, etc.
  • All trades have Stop Loss and Take Profit;
  • Minimum number of parameters and easy setup;
  • Ability to work on several trading instruments.

Input parameters:

  • Order Type Filling;
  • Magic Number - unique order number of the EA;
  • Static Lot - fixed lot size;
  • Lot Type : Static Lot / Dynamic Lot;
  • Dynamic Lot Risk Preset.


Reviews 1
COPYTRADER777
77
COPYTRADER777 2021.03.27 14:21 
 

пока тестирую, вроде все как заявлено автором.

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COPYTRADER777 2021.03.27 14:21 
 

пока тестирую, вроде все как заявлено автором.

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