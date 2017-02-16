The Parabolic SAR Trailing is a utility that provides a trailing stop based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Moving the stop loss order according to the values of this indicator is considered to be the most popular solutions for trailing, as this trend indicator follows the price.

The utility can work with deals on all trading instruments or on the selected instrument. Thanks to the Magic parameter, it is possible to provide joint operation with other experts and management of the stop loss order of deals opened by other experts.

All parameters of the indicator are highly customizable.





Input parameters

Magic - magic number: 0 - trailing of all orders, 1>= - trailing of orders with the specified magic number;

- magic number: 0 - trailing of all orders, 1>= - trailing of orders with the specified magic number; Stop Level - stop level;

- stop level; Slippage - slippage;

- slippage; PARABOLIC SAR SETTINGS - indicator settings;

- indicator settings; Use PSAR Trailing - use trailing;

- use trailing; PSAR Timeframe - timeframe;

- timeframe; PSAR Step - step;

- step; PSAR Maximum - maximum;

- maximum; PSAR Shift - shift;

- shift; PSAR Symbol - instrument: CurrentSymbol - current, AllSymbols - all instruments.



