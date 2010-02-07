The EURUSD looking at the Majors

 The EURUSD looking at the Majors is a Multipair System for operate the  EURUSD


!!!!!IMPORTANT!!!!!   THIS EA IS FOR USED IN EURUSD ONLY.  !!!!!IMPORTANT!!!!! 

This system detects a multi-pair entry point based on the value of the majors and operates that entry in the EURUSD with its own and efficient algorithm.

All tickets have an SL and TP and use optimized trailing.

You have to use the name of the value in your broker, in the corresponding inputs.


  • Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
  • "Safety first" approach in development.
      • Stress-tests on historical data.
        • Fully automatic.
          • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
            • Fast VPS a most.
              • The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
                • Each trade has a fixed StopLoss
                  •  The system does not use risky strategies such as Grid or martingale. No more than one trade can be executed for each currency pair.
                    • The System trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable!
                    • The trading system uses a searching mechanism for the most concentrated prices in the market, it allows you to predict the behavior of the market 


                    Input parameters:


                    Magic Number:One different number for pair.

                    SL:Fixed Stop loss.

                    TP:Fixed Take.

                    Autolot: Acived autolot for risk account.

                    Manual lot:Fixet Lot if autolot is false.

                    Risk:Lot for Risk Account if autolot is true.

                    Trailing Stop:Init of trailing.

                    SYMBOL NAME OF YOUR BROKER: In this group of input can change the name user for your broker for the different pair.



                    ------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market.                     Sales at another site is illegal --------

                    I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

                    I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

                     Try the demo now!
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