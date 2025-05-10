BTC High Ratio

BTC High Ratio Version 1.6 is an optimized tool designed to trade BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe, specifically built for PRO accounts on the Exness broker, with ideal performance on VPS with delays under 30 ms. This version presents a complete overhaul of the algorithm, adapted to current market conditions and aligned with the latest volatility patterns and price behavior.

This EA uses a logic based on detecting microtrends and corrections, with scheduled entries that analyze breakouts, liquidity zones, and technical pullbacks. Trades are opened through triggers that consider significant changes in price structure and market directional strength. Exits are programmed using smart logic that prioritizes profit preservation, drawdown control, and continuity of favorable sequences.

One of its main advantages is the dynamic risk management via ATR, which allows it to automatically adjust lot sizes based on volatility. This means that when the market is ranging, the system operates with higher exposure, and when volatility increases, it reduces risk, maintaining a stable and projected risk/reward ratio.

Key statistics:

  • Net profit: $2,623.36 from an initial capital of $200

  • Profit factor: 6.61, meaning that for every dollar risked, it has generated $6.61 in profit

  • Relative drawdown: 7.71% in balance and 59.88% in equity — reflecting controlled exposure in relation to the total gain

  • Sharpe Ratio: 10.35 | Recovery Factor: 14.80

  • Total trades: 112 with a win rate of 60.71%

  • Expected payoff per trade: $23.42

  • Max consecutive profit: $378.41 over 8 trades

  • Max consecutive loss: $49.42 over 3 trades

The minimum recommended capital is $200, though starting with $300 or more is ideal. The system is designed to operate automatically and efficiently, as long as its parameters and conditions are respected. It is very important NOT to close trades manually, as this will desynchronize the algorithm, disrupt its logic sequence, and may negatively impact the system’s statistical projection.

Buyers without testing experience or those needing help adapting the EA to their broker can contact our support team. We are available to assist you with setup, testing, and system customization. You will also receive regular updates, new optimized sets, and free trials of future EAs. Those who register through our IB link will receive additional benefits.

Please understand that no system is 100% effective. AI-based algorithms work with historical data to detect patterns that may repeat in the future. There will be good periods and difficult ones. The key is to remain calm, follow the plan, and allow the system to do its job autonomously.

Remember: giving the EA good conditions — like a stable, low-latency VPS (under 30 ms) — can make a big difference in overall performance. Discipline, knowledge, and patience are just as important as the algorithm itself.


More from author
Gold Buy
Angel Torres
Experts
We are pleased to announce the launch of the initial version 1.0 of our new Expert Advisor, Gold Buy, designed with an innovative algorithm to trade XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. This EA has been optimized for current market conditions, dynamically adapting to its changes and movements. We have conducted extensive testing on leading brokers such as Exness, Vantage, and IC Markets to ensure robust performance. The recommended set files will be shared in the comments section. Stay tuned for updates
BTC Stable
Angel Torres
5 (2)
Experts
BTC Stable M30 v2.6: The Intelligent Trading Assistant for BTCUSD Introducing “BTC Stable”, our state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) for MQL5, specifically designed to optimize your trading on the BTCUSD pair with a M30 timeframe. Version 2.6 is the result of continuous optimization, adapting to the new market movements and changes. Advanced Logic and Statistics BTC Stable operates with a robust and adaptive logic, without fixed parameters, allowing it to synchronize with current market conditi
Gold Buy X
Angel Torres
Experts
Initial Version 1.0 – XAUUSD (M15) Discover the power of advanced optimization with Gold Buy X EA ! This system is designed for the XAUUSD pair on the M15 timeframe and is compatible with brokers such as Exness, Vantage, IC Markets, and Fusion Markets. With ongoing optimization to adapt to new market changes and movements, this EA offers superior performance. How does it work? Gold Buy X EA uses advanced logic to distribute lot size based on market volatility. It relies on the ATR (Average True
Index FlipX 1
Angel Torres
Experts
FlipX 1 – Initial version Asset: FlipX 1 - H1 Exclusive broker: WelTrade Strategy optimized with a focus on compound interest Key performance highlights of FlipX 1: Total net profit: 253,887.34 USD Initial deposit: 20 USD Profit factor: 2.93 Recovery factor: 15.31 Expected payoff: 1,410.49 USD Gross profit: 385,122.87 USD Gross loss: -131,235.53 USD Maximum absolute drawdown: 11,740.00 USD (9.22%) Total trades: 180 Winning trades percentage: 48.89% Sharpe ratio: 5.42 Z-Score: -0.07 (no statisti
Btc A I
Angel Torres
5 (1)
Experts
BTC A I, Version 1.7, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the BTCUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. This updated version retains the same core algorithm but features optimized parameters tailored to the current market conditions, ensuring synchronization with the latest changes and movements. Your feedback and communication are essential to us, as they enable us to implement these improvements and innovations promptly, and we recommend installing this update without delay. The EA delivers impressive
ETH Momentum
Angel Torres
Experts
ETH Momentum – Version 1.1 Pair ETHUSD – M30 Timeframe Default setup exclusively for EXNESS. ETH Momentum is an algorithmic system designed to detect and adapt to market patterns and movements using advanced statistical analysis and dynamic lot size calculation through the ATR indicator. The ATR measures real-time volatility and adjusts position size proportionally: lower volatility means higher lot size, and higher volatility means lower lot size. This optimizes risk management and maximizes c
