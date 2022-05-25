ADX Master MT5

ADX Master MT5 is an Expert Advisor mainly based on the ADX Indicator. No dangerous money management methods are used. Expert does not use martingale, grid algorithm or arbitrage.


BACKTEST:

V1.1 https://youtu.be/dDguIssg_Ao


LIMITED ONLY!!! ORIGINAL PRICE: $1,000 ================= NEXT PRICE: $500


SETTINGS


AutoLot (1-10)

1 - LOW RISK 

3 - RECOMMENDED SETTING

10 - HIGH RISK


MAX TRADES COUNT

10 - RECOMMENDED


RISK WARNING

  • Before you buy ADX PRO please be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 
  • The back-tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
  • This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.


THIS EXPERT ADVISOR IS STILL IN IT'S EARLY DEVELOPMENTAL STAGE BUT IT'S ALREADY PROFITABLE. SUPPORT US BY BUYING THE EA SO WE CAN CONTINUE TO IMPROVE!!!


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