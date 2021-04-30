Mr Averager MT5

Mr. Averager MT5 is a Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal. The trading algorithm is based on the principle of position averaging. Due to averaging, the EA is not sensitive to the quality of entry points and can work almost at any time and in almost any market.

The EA supports 2 trading modes: Automatic start and Manual start. In Automatic start mode, the EA independently starts a new series of orders. In Manual start mode, the first order of the series is opened manually using the trading panel, and then the EA picks up the first order of the series and continues to work according to the algorithm.

Mr. Averager allows you to choose the type of orders from 3 modes: Long, Short, Long & Short. If a strong trend is observed in the market, then it is safest to choose the Long or Short mode, depending on the direction of the trend. Long & Short is a universal mode that is well suited for price movement in the corridor, but is more dangerous on the trend than trend modes: Long or Short.

The EA allows you to separately configure a series of Buy orders and a series of Sell orders. This can be convenient in situations when one of the series greatly outweighs the other in the number of orders.

To protect the deposit, you can reduce the multiplier of the volume of orders, increase the distance between orders, limit the number of orders in a series or close the entire series of orders through the trading panel.

EA is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading terminals:

Mr. Averager MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12416

Mr. Averager MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52026

Account Type Requirements:

EA works only on hedge accounts!

To improve trading results, it is recommended to use:

  • Major currency pairs with low spreads;
  • Brokers with small spreads and commissions;
  • VPS - server for the EA operation 24/7.

    Input parameters:

    • ======= General parameters ========
    • Start mode (Automatic start / Manual start) - trading start mode (Automatic start / Manual start);
    • Orders type (Long / Short / Long & Short) - type of orders (Purchases / Sales / Purchases and sales);
    • Order type filling - order execution type;
    • EA's ID: must be> = 1 - EA magic number;
    • Timefilter (true / false) - time filter;
    • Start time (date is ignored) - time to start trading;
    • End time (date is ignored) - time to end trading;
    • ======= Buy series parameters =======
    • Initial lot - initial lot;
    • Lot multiplier - lot multiplier;
    • Max lot - the maximum lot in the series;
    • Take Profit - take profit in points;
    • Take Profit multiplier - take profit multiplier;
    • Order distance - distance between orders in points;
    • Order distance multiplier - distance multiplier between orders;
    • Max orders - maximum orders in a series;
    • Wait closing and stop trading (true / false) - trading suspension mode If true, - the EA will wait for the series to close and will not open a new one;
    • ======= Sell series parameters =======
    • Initial lot - initial lot;
    • Lot multiplier - lot multiplier;
    • Max lot - the maximum lot in the series;
    • Take Profit - take profit in points;
    • Take Profit multiplier - take profit multiplier;
    • Order distance - distance between orders in points;
    • Order distance multiplier - distance multiplier between orders;
    • Max orders - maximum orders in a series;
    • Wait closing and stop trading (true / false) - trading suspension mode If true, - the EA will wait for the series to close and will not open a new one.


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