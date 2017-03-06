The OHLC Trailing Stop utility trails stop loss based on control prices of the specified bar: Open, High, Low, Close.

In the utility settings, you can choose the bar number, which prices will be used for the trailing stop function. A control price for trailing can be specified separately for buy and sell trades.

The Magic parameter allows using the utility together with other Expert Advisors.





Input parameters

Magic - magic number: 0 - trailing of all trades, 1>= - trailing of trades with the specified Magic ;

- magic number: 0 - trailing of all trades, 1>= - trailing of trades with the specified ; Stop Level - stop loss level;

- stop loss level; Slippage - allowable slippage;

- allowable slippage; BARS CONTROL PRICE SETTINGS

Use Bars Control Price Trailing - enable trailing by control points;

enable trailing by control points; Bars Timeframe - choose timeframe;

choose timeframe; Bars Number - the number of the bar;

- the number of the bar; Bars Buy Trailing Control Price - control price for trailing buy trades;

control price for trailing buy trades; Bars Sell Trailing Control Price - control price for trailing sell trades;

control price for trailing sell trades; Bars Symbol - trading symbol: CurrentSymbol or AllSymbols.



