Fractals Trailing Stop

Fractals Trailing Stop is a tool that implements trailing of the stop loss order after the price based on the Fractals by Bill Williams.

The utility provides all the necessary parameters for customization, which allows to select the optimal configuration for any user.

The EA allows to choose the trailing line depending on the type of the trade. For example, buy trades can be trailed based on the downward fractals, and sell trades can be trailed based on the upwards fractals.

The Magic parameter allows to simultaneously work with other experts on the account.


Input parameters

  • Magic - magic number: 0 - trailing of all trades, 1>= - trailing of trades with the specified Magic;
  • Stop Level - stop level;
  • FRACTALS SETTINGS - settings of trailing based on fractals;
  • Use Fractals Trailing - use trailing based on fractals;
  • Fractals Timeframe - timeframe of the indicator;
  • Fractals Buy Line - trailing line for buy deals;
  • Fractals Sell Line - trailing line for sell deals;
  • Fractals Symbol - trading instrument: CurrentSymbol - current instrument, AllSymbols - all instruments.


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Auto SLTP Maker MT5  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Mr Averager MT5
Oleg Remizov
Experts
Mr. Averager MT5 is a Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal. The trading algorithm is based on the principle of position averaging. Due to averaging, the EA is not sensitive to the quality of entry points and can work almost at any time and in almost any market. The EA supports 2 trading modes: Automatic start and Manual start. In Automatic start mode, the EA independently starts a new series of orders. In Manual start mode, the first order of the series is opened manually using
Auto Close And Delete All
Oleg Remizov
Utilities
Auto Close & Delete All is an assistant to help you quickly close all trades of a selected symbol or all symbols and delete pending orders. Through its flexible settings, you can set the script to either close only trades, or only pending orders, or both market trades and pending orders. The script can close deals and delete pending orders wither for the current instrument, or for all instruments. This is selected in settings. The settings are displayed on the screen before the script execution,
FREE
Candle Body Histogram
Oleg Remizov
Indicators
Индикатор Candle Body Histogram отображается в отдельном окне и показывает размер тела каждой свечи в виде гистограммы. В зависимости от того растёт свеча на графике или снижается, гистограмма меняет свой цвет. Свечи "доджи", у которых совпадают цены открытия и закрытия, так же отображаются на гистограмме отдельным цветом.  Поскольку индикатор строится от нулевого значения, он позволяет визуально сравнить тела свечей относительно друг друга. На гистограмме можно разместить уровни, чтобы отслежив
FREE
Auto SL and TP Maker
Oleg Remizov
Utilities
Auto SLTP Maker MT4  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Grid Builder
Oleg Remizov
5 (4)
Utilities
The   Grid Builder MT4   utility is designed for placing a grid of pending orders of any complexity and will be an excellent tool in the hands of a trader who trades grid trading strategies. The tool has numerous settings that allow you to quickly and easily build a grid of orders with the specified parameters. All types of pending orders are supported: Buy Stop; Buy Limit; Sell Stop; Sell Limit. The script also allows you to delete a previously placed grid of orders in one click. If the "Delete
Mr Average
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Experts
Mr. Averager MT4 is a Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal. The trading algorithm is based on the principle of position averaging. Due to averaging, the EA is not sensitive to the quality of entry points and can work almost at any time and in almost any market. The EA supports 2 trading modes: Automatic start and Manual start. In Automatic start mode, the EA independently starts a new series of orders. In Manual start mode, the first order of the series is opened manually using
Profit Loss Control Panel
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Utilities
The Profit Loss Control Panel is a tool designed to control loss and profit in trading. It allows to close deals if profit and/or loss of positions opened on the account reaches a certain limit. Limit types Percentage of balance Number of points Deposit currency Thus covering the most popular list of reasons to close the deal. The panel allows to combine limits of various types, for example, limit loss as a percentage of the deposit and limit profit in deposit currency. Limits as a percentage o
Parabolic SAR Trailing
Oleg Remizov
4 (1)
Utilities
The Parabolic SAR Trailing is a utility that provides a trailing stop based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Moving the stop loss order according to the values of this indicator is considered to be the most popular solutions for trailing, as this trend indicator follows the price. The utility can work with deals on all trading instruments or on the selected instrument. Thanks to the Magic parameter, it is possible to provide joint operation with other experts and management of the stop loss order
Trailing Stop Universal
Oleg Remizov
5 (5)
Utilities
Trailing Stop Universal MT4 / MT5 utility is a multifunctional tool for protecting floating profit on open positions and reducing possible risks in trading. To realize these goals, the tool offers the user the following features. Breakeven function - transfers a position to breakeven when the profit of the position allows it. If this function is enabled and the conditions of its operation are met, it moves the StopLoss order to the opening price of the position or even to the profitable area of
Envelopes Trailing Stop
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Utilities
The Envelopes Trailing Stop is a tool that implements trailing of the stop loss order after the price based on the Envelopes trend indicator. The utility provides all the necessary parameters for customization, which allows to select the optimal configuration for any user. The EA allows to choose the trailing line depending on the type of the trade. For example, buy trades can be trailed based on the lower line of the indicator, and sell trades can be trailed based on the upper line. The Magic p
OHLC Trailing Stop
Oleg Remizov
Utilities
The OHLC Trailing Stop utility trails stop loss based on control prices of the specified bar: Open , High , Low , Close . In the utility settings, you can choose the bar number, which prices will be used for the trailing stop function. A control price for trailing can be specified separately for buy and sell trades. The Magic parameter allows using the utility together with other Expert Advisors. Input parameters Magic - magic number: 0 - trailing of all trades, 1>= - trailing of trades with th
Trailing Stop Universal MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (2)
Utilities
Trailing Stop Universal MT4 / MT5   utility is a multifunctional   tool for protecting floating profit on open positions and reducing possible risks in trading.   To realize these goals, the tool offers the user the following features. Breakeven function   - transfers a position to breakeven when the profit of the position allows it. If this function is enabled and the conditions of its operation are met, it moves the StopLoss order to the opening price of the position or even to the profitable
Impulse EA MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Experts
Impulse EA MT5 Expert Advisor is based on the author's trading strategy. The EA algorithm does not use martingale, averaging and any other risky money management systems. It is based on candlestick analysis. The EA analyzes several time frames and determines the dominant price direction. Entering the market takes place in moments of a surge of volatility. Each trade of the EA is accompanied by stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The size of Stop Loss and Take Profit is determined by market volati
Grid Builder 5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Utilities
The   Grid Builder MT5   utility is designed for placing a grid of pending orders of any complexity and will be an excellent tool in the hands of a trader who trades grid trading strategies. The tool has numerous settings that allow you to quickly and easily build a grid of orders with the specified parameters. All types of pending orders are supported: Buy Stop; Buy Limit; Sell Stop; Sell Limit. The script also allows you to delete a previously placed grid of orders in one click. If the "Delete
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Blue Pips Signals
34
Blue Pips Signals 2021.09.10 22:31 
 

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Oleg Remizov
14912
Reply from developer Oleg Remizov 2021.09.11 01:21
I answered in PM.
Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2021.04.06 15:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Remizov
14912
Reply from developer Oleg Remizov 2021.04.06 19:32
Thank you for your feedback.
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