The Envelopes Trailing Stop is a tool that implements trailing of the stop loss order after the price based on the Envelopes trend indicator.

The utility provides all the necessary parameters for customization, which allows to select the optimal configuration for any user.

The EA allows to choose the trailing line depending on the type of the trade. For example, buy trades can be trailed based on the lower line of the indicator, and sell trades can be trailed based on the upper line.

The Magic parameter allows to simultaneously work with other experts on the account.





Input parameters

Magic - magic number: 0 - trailing of all trades, 1>= - trailing of trades with the specified Magic ;

- magic number: 0 - trailing of all trades, 1>= - trailing of trades with the specified ; Stop Level - stop level;

- stop level; Slippage - slippage;

- slippage; ENVELOPES SETTINGS - settings of trailing based on the Envelopes indicator;

settings of trailing based on the indicator; Use Envelopes Trailing - use trailing based n the Envelopes indicator;

use trailing based n the indicator; Envelopes Timeframe - timeframe of the indicator;

timeframe of the indicator; Envelopes Period - period of the indicator;

period of the indicator; Envelopes Type - method of the indicator;;

method of the indicator;; Envelopes Applied Price - applied price;

- applied price; Envelopes Buy Line - line for trailing buy trades;

line for trailing buy trades; Envelopes Sell Line - line for trailing sell trades;

line for trailing sell trades; Envelopes Deviation - deviation of the indicator;

deviation of the indicator; Envelopes Shift - shift of the indicator;

shift of the indicator; Envelopes Symbol - trading instrument: CurrentSymbol - current instrument, AllSymbols - all instruments.



