Scalping Monster Ultra Shock
- Indicators
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 28 January 2022
- Activations: 20
Scalping Monster Ultra Shock - ready-made system for trading on the scalping strategy. This indicator is a whole analytical center with analysis algorithms close to neural networks. The indicator automatically analyzes the market, examines the behavioral characteristics of the price, the impulses of market trends, the balance of trading, and based on the collected data, the indicator predicts points of reversal and further price movement.
How to trade using Scalping Monster Ultra Shock:
Advantages of Scalping Monster Ultra Shock:
The main differences between Scalping Monster Ultra Shock and Scalping Monster are: The main difference of the indicator is the algorithm of work. Now the market analysis algorithm has been completely changed. It has become more accurate and more stable. Also in the indicator added a new information screen that helps the trader during trading.
Scalping Monster Ultra Shock indicator settings:
How to trade using Scalping Monster Ultra Shock:
- when a red arrow appears - open a deal to sell.
- when the blue arrow appears - open a deal to buy.
Advantages of Scalping Monster Ultra Shock:
- trades on all currency pairs
- works on all timeframes.
- does not redraw signals
- he analyzes the market
The main differences between Scalping Monster Ultra Shock and Scalping Monster are: The main difference of the indicator is the algorithm of work. Now the market analysis algorithm has been completely changed. It has become more accurate and more stable. Also in the indicator added a new information screen that helps the trader during trading.
Scalping Monster Ultra Shock indicator settings:
- spread - the size of your broker's spread. It will be taken into account when calculating the profitability of the indicator.
- period - the period of the short wave indicator.
- period_long - period of the long wave indicator.
- rsi - is the RSI indicator period.
- macd_fast - fast average period.
- macd_slow - slow average period.
- macd_signal - period of the signal line.
- sar - period Parabolic Stop and Reverse system.
- bars - the number of bars at which the indicator will calculate.
- thickness_of_thick_line - the thickness of the first line.
- thin_line_thickness - thickness of the second line.
- Signal - sending push and email notifications.
- inform - display information on the screen.