Sensey Candlestick Pattern Recognition Indicator

Sensey is an advanced tool capable of accurately recognizing candlestick patterns. It not only detects patterns but also identifies price highs and lows over specific periods.

Sensey works flawlessly across various timeframes and is compatible with all currency pairs, futures, and commodity markets.

Unlike some other indicators, Sensey does not repaint historical data, providing reliable analysis even in cryptocurrency markets. You can verify its effectiveness through backtesting.

Additionally, Sensey comes with an alert feature that can be easily activated and customized to suit your needs, simplifying signal monitoring and decision-making in the market.