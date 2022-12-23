Incinerat8

This algorithm uses real time data to generate signals with an accuracy rate of 80%.

It shows entries and where you should place both the stoploss and the take profit for each trade.

It determines trend!

It can even help you to become a signal provider!

And it can generate up to 8 signals a day!

You get access to a free forex trading community 

Operates on any broker

compatible to synthetic indices and forex


 

if you need any assistance whatsapp +2774 35 35 744

or telegram link @pipsempire01


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pierredagathe
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pierredagathe 2023.05.16 18:28 
 

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Paulos Ngwenya
384
Reply from developer Paulos Ngwenya 2023.05.17 19:17
hello please send us proof of trading history and if we find that you lost funds we will happy refund you
Trade4life266435453
19
Trade4life266435453 2023.01.16 18:50 
 

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