Incinerat8
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
This algorithm uses real time data to generate signals with an accuracy rate of 80%.
It shows entries and where you should place both the stoploss and the take profit for each trade.
It determines trend!
It can even help you to become a signal provider!
And it can generate up to 8 signals a day!
You get access to a free forex trading community
Operates on any broker
compatible to synthetic indices and forex
if you need any assistance whatsapp +2774 35 35 744
or telegram link @pipsempire01
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