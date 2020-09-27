Premier League
- Indicators
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
The Premier League indicator links the price in a cyclical-wave relationship. Crossing points can be used as potential market reversal points. Thus, all crossing points will be optimal points at which the movement changes taking into account the indicator period. But do not forget that the approach must be complex, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.